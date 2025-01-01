Heads, You Win

attire

The maidens of Bali have never completely accepted the blouses foisted on them by a prudish Indonesian government. Today, on a sun-baked, dusty path, you're still liable to bump into several bare-bosomed ladies with their blouses wrapped enticingly around their noggins.

We're not going to suggest that warm weather headwear is more important than the shirt on your back, but the up-and-coming man rates extra attention from those around him if he has something smart above his ears as well as between them. Our office hat rack holds six neatly styled answers for that light-headed feeling this spring and summer, with models ranging from strictly business to the more casual types. Please note carefully.

Top left: a good-looking combination of colors dresses up the modified telescope crown of the Milan straw in Torino braid (a looser braid than is usual with the popular Milan), double pleated band in fine diagonal stripes of gray and blue, about $7.50 (Knox).

Middle left: even a hint of a summer breeze will whip through this open mesh Hanoki straw with tapered crown, dressy crater crease, light brown with figured, pleated band of cream-white, about $5 (Mallory).

Bottom left: for a more pronounced texture, a rich brown Burita palm straw with tapered crown, center crease and trimly tailored flat band with vertical striping, about $5 (Mallory).

Top right: crush it, fold it, pack it away; this one has all the practical values and a smart Continental look as well. A spring-weight felt, it is the "Double Life" hat with soft double brim and a crown that will take any of the shapes you want to mold into it, about $15 (Dobbs).

Middle right: another telescope crown, this time in steel-gray Burita palm with braided hemp band for more casual wear, about $5 (Mallory).

Bottom right: a telescope-type crown for the man who could never look or feel right in this shape. This is the new "Flatterer" model in Milan straw with deep band to balance the higher rise found in this flat-topped job, about $10 (Knox).