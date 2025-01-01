Marion Scott, Miss May, 1956

The may playmate is a New York model named Marion Scott whose career has included everything from fashion photography to posing for the covers of detective and confession magazines. Marion was born in Germany and came to this country with her parents after the war – now lives with them in New Jersey. She is 23, 5'6" tall, with a striking 36" – 23" – 35" figure that helps explain her success as a model. She considers herself "an avid student of philosophy and religion," and is a superior sports-woman, excelling in skiing, riding and swimming. Marion has done well as a model, but would like to do better, and perhaps go into show business. She confides the hope that her appearance as a playboy Playmate may prove the turning point in her career.

Marion strikes a graceful pose in picture for girdle advertisement.

A publicity shot of Marion posed in a bathing suit may bring in other modeling jobs

Lingerie advertising assignments come far more frequently than the fashion work models prefer.

Marion manages to look attractive though tied to a post for magazine.

A sheet of contact prints of Marion posing prettily before a mirror suggests the action of a motion picture and adds life to her photo album.

Miss May Playboy's playmate of the month

This candid snap on a tennis court taken by a friend is in sharp contrast to the formal photograph of Marion Scott, the model. Marion would rather play tennis; she enjoys sports and is good at most.

Photographer Herman Leonard has the enviable job of applying body makeup to the lovely Scott tissue before shooting her as Playmate for May. Playboy art director Arthur Paul flew to New York especially to supervise the photography and he took these informal pictures of the preparation for Marion's pose as the triple-page Playmate of the Month.

