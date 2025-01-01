The Perfect Secretary

Incorrect posture.

Correct posture.

Be neat. A boss notices little things.

Don't be hard to find when the boss wants you.

The boss' desk pad will often aid you in keeping informed of what's on his mind for the coming day.

Don't be discouraged because the boss overlooks some of your finer attributes.

Pay attention during dictation.

Some bosses like to bring their hobbies to work. It helps if you've had modeling experience.

Lots of bosses are sports minded and you may be asked to carry an imaginary football or help him practice a trick golf shot.

Be prepared to work late when needed.