Champagne Flight to Vegas

Bill Whitehall and Sally Todd live in Los Angeles. They date regularly and there is plenty in an exciting city like L.A. for a couple to see and do. But one Saturday morning not too long ago, Bill sat in his apartment trying to plan something special for that evening -- a date to a place he and Sally had never been--and he realized there was very little the two of them had not seen and done in their city. An ad in the morning paper supplied an answer to his dilemma and a telephone call to STanley 7-3456 made reservations for two on the Champagne Flight to Las Vegas. Bill called Sally, told her he had a unique date arranged for that day, told her to put a thing or two into a bag and he would pick her up a bit past two.

For $25 each, plus tax, Bill had arranged an afternoon and evening in Las Vegas, Nevada, that both he and Sally would remember for a long time. The special Champagne Flight left Lockheed Air Terminal at 3 that afternoon. It is called a "Champagne Flight" because champagne is served on the plane, and Bill's $25 included the bubbly and air transportation to and from Vegas, plus limousine service between the Vegas airport and the Hotel Showboat, dinner (14 oz. charcoal broiled steak or chicken), cocktails while watching the gala floorshow and $5 in chips to spend in the million dollar Showboat Casino. The $25 each, plus tax, is usually only the down payment on a Vegas date, of course, for the spirit of chance is in the Nevada air and a gambler isn't apt to get too far on the $5 in chips supplied. But if a couple really wants to, they can enjoy all the pleasures of Vegas on just that $25 each. Bill spent more, but felt the date was a reasonable one considering the fun they had.

The Showboat is neither the biggest nor the fanciest of the many fabulous spots along the Strip, but it offers such variety in its entertainment that Sally and Bill spent their entire date there. The hotel, casino and show lounge are built as a neon-lighted replica of an oldtime Southern river boat --the sort of side-wheeler Mark Twain once navigated down the Mississippi. The Showboat does its navigating in the center of a spacious swimming pool and Sally and Bill arrived early enough to enjoy a swim and Bill got to practice some golf shots at the driving range across the way.

When they arrived at the hotel, a hostess gave them each a plastic bag containing tickets for drinks and dinner, $5 worth of gambling chips and a plastic money clip. Sally changed into evening dress before dinner and after eating, the couple enjoyed the games of chance featured in the casino, including roulette, black jack, bingo, craps and the ever present One-Armed Bandits. Between games they had drinks in the lounge and watched a part of the continuous show performed there. Sally liked the slot machines most, won $20 on a dollar machine; Bill enjoyed roulette and the live entertainment. Both had a date in Vegas they won't forget for a long while.

Sally and Bill pick up tickets at Lockheed Air Terminal in Burbank for Champagne Flight leaving at 3 that afternoon. An hour-and-a-half later, they are in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The couple arrives in Vegas early enough to enjoy some fun in the sun. The Hotel Showboat is shaped like an old style Mississippi river boat and its prow heads into a spacious swimming pool. Sally and Bill take a swim, sun a while, then play a bit at a golf driving range across the way. Bill enjoys himself showing Sally how to improve her form, though it very obviously doesn't need it.

The Showboat casino offers a variety of gambling pleasures, including roulette, craps, black jack, bingo and slot machines; it also sports a variety of styles in its decor, including the fashionable of the 1860s blended with modern, plus nautical fixtures of various eras and paintings of river boat days and some of a spicier sort hanging on the walls.

After steak and chicken dinners, Bill and Sally walk arm-in-arm around the outside of the Showboat. The neon-lighted paddle-wheel on the side of the "boat" turns, but doesn't touch the water in the pool that surrounds the hotel.

The Showboat casino offers a variety of gambling pleasures, including roulette, craps, black jack, bingo and slot machines; it also sports a variety of styles in its decor, including the fashionable of the 1860s blended with modern, plus nautical fixtures of various eras and paintings of river boat days and some of a spicier sort hanging on the walls.

Sally and Bill play bingo (below) and the slot machines (above). They came close to winning at bingo, but didn't score. In hand-to-hand combat with One-Armed Bandits, however, Sally won $20 on her fifth try at a dollar machine. There are Bandits at the Showboat that take nickels and others require silver dollars.

Sally and Bill play bingo (below) and the slot machines (above). They came close to winning at bingo, but didn't score. In hand-to-hand combat with One-Armed Bandits, however, Sally won $20 on her fifth try at a dollar machine. There are Bandits at the Showboat that take nickels and others require silver dollars.

Sally and Bill bet at the most romantic gambling game of all--roulette.

Bill looks on as Sally gives her cards serious study at the black jack table.

The wheel of fortune brings winnings and the croupier pushes chips to them.

The couple enjoys cocktails along with the gyrations of stripper Scarlet Rebel in the show lounge. Vegas spots offer top talent and almost never charge a cover or minimum, making their profits from the gambling.

The couple enjoys cocktails along with the gyrations of stripper Scarlet Rebel in the show lounge. Vegas spots offer top talent and almost never charge a cover or minimum, making their profits from the gambling.

The couple enjoys cocktails along with the gyrations of stripper Scarlet Rebel in the show lounge. Vegas spots offer top talent and almost never charge a cover or minimum, making their profits from the gambling.

The couple enjoys cocktails along with the gyrations of stripper Scarlet Rebel in the show lounge. Vegas spots offer top talent and almost never charge a cover or minimum, making their profits from the gambling.

The couple enjoys cocktails along with the gyrations of stripper Scarlet Rebel in the show lounge. Vegas spots offer top talent and almost never charge a cover or minimum, making their profits from the gambling.

The end of a wonderful day: Sally and Bill sleep on plane during flight back to L.A.