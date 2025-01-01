Gloria Walker, Miss June, 1956

The Wild Haired Beauty on these Playmate pages is a New York telephone operator. Her name is Gloria Walker, she's eighteen years old and she was born and bred in the Bronx. Gloria strikes a rather classic pose as our June pin-up, wearing naught but a towel whilst engrossed in a game of chess. Gloria doesn't ordinarily play chess in such brief attire. We don't know whether Gloria ordinarily plays in such brief attire, but we know she doesn't ordinarily play chess in such brief, because she doesn't ordinarily play chess.

We took our June Playmate for a walk through Central Park. She brought along her dog and we held him while she fed the pigeons. She confesses that she loves animals -- and the male animal most of all, we trust.