Alice Denham, Miss July, 1956

When Photographs of this month's contributors were being gathered for the Playbill, the editors discovered that the author of The Deal, the lead fiction story for July, is a very attractive woman. It seemed a shame to limit her likeness to the Playbill page.

Alice Denham is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate from the University of North Carolina, with an M.A. degree in English from the University of Rochester. She lives in New York, where she is writing a novel she describes as "an exploration of the female mind," and working as a part-time model to pay the grocer.

When Alice mentioned that she once lived in Las Vegas, we asked her whether The Deal was, in any way, autobiographical (she is very much like the story's Linda). She said that she strongly identified herself with the girl in the story, but that the story itself was fiction. We believe her, because Alice is unusually frank and if the story were true, we think she would have said so.

The Deal expresses some potent opinions on sex and we asked her if she considered it an anti-sex story.

"Not at all," she insisted. "It's anti-commercialized-sex, but it's pro-sex."

Right about there we asked her if she'd be interested in putting aside her Phi Beta Kappa key and other incidentals to pose as Playmate of the Month in the same issue with her story. She thought it was a charming idea.

Miss July Playboy's Playmate of the Month

Alice Denham discusses her story and Playboy with editor-publisher Hugh M. Hefner.

Alice Denham discusses her story and Playboy with editor-publisher Hugh M. Hefner.

Alice Denham discusses her story and Playboy with editor-publisher Hugh M. Hefner.