Clementine on Vacation

That Pert Parisienne, Clementine, whom you met in our April issue, has trotted off to the Bikinied beaches of her native France, with mother and father in tow, of course. Cartoonist Jean Bellus is on hand, too, to record all the mischievous goings on during this jolly July vacation. Something like 120 of his Clementine drawings have been put together in one hard cover volume by the Grayson Publishing Corporation and are available at your local book dealer's for $2.95.

"You think maybe black and white is too conservative for me?"

"Do you accept traveler's checks?"

"In some ways your father is still a little boy."

"A big girl like you ought to change in the bath house."

"You're not the first to take me for Clementine's sister!"

"Why don't you two come out of that stuffy place and have some fun?"

"George! You're so romantic!"

"Vacation's over, Clementine."