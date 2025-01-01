Good Sports!

The Week-End Admiral to starboard (deserting his ship!) definitely has his Sea-Legs: a cagey copywriter's name for three-quarter length pants that fit trim and tight, belted with a husky hunk of rope threaded through metal loops, and neatly notched just below the knees for fast action on deck. We first spotted the sailor pants in fishing villages around the Mediterranean area, but this season they're held in frisky favor from New England waters to the boat clubs of the Great Lakes, straight on down to the Gulf Coast. Practical, too: tailored of rugged sailcloth, heavy denim or Huck-abuck cloth that carries the look of homespun fabric. The shirt's just as Continental, taken from French Riviera models in bold red-and-white stripings with a wide-vented collar. It's a breezy slipover that can also be worn flapping outside the Sea-Legs, comes equipped with two big patch pockets down front for stowing extra gear. Both the Antibe shirt and the Sea-Legs are part of a boat load of special sailing duds styled by White Stag. Nautical, but nice!

Par for the sartorial course at the city or suburban golf club: a slacks-and-shirt combination that takes a gent from his apartment to the green and back again without a change of wardrobe. Since they offer more freedom of movement, gently pleated slacks find high favor with low-score golfers, and the Khyber cloth slacks (cotton gabardine) on the score-keeper are cut with reversible belt that matches either the slacks or the paisley pattern of his shirt (a dip-'n'-dry cotton). Even the jacket on his hands-in-pocket companion caterers to loose-elbow needs at the 18th (or 19th) hole: a full cut sleeve with additional fullness in the back. Tailored by White Stag.

Many a love set starts while waiting for a court to clear or after an hour of diplomatic vollying. Assuming the young lady is wise enough not to win the match (on the court), there's plenty of time for you to make a set point on the terrace of the club, where the traditional white tennis sweater steps into play. Our guy wears a classic white cableknit in hand-framed lamb's wool with red, blue and black stripes at the neckline, cuffs and bottom, from Jaeger.