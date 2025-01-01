The Girl in the Peek-A-Boo Pants

Look Your Last, boys. Scrutinize each interesting inch of the transparently-clad Marla English you see here, and commit it all to memory. The English epidermis will no longer be thus exposed, for Marla's star has risen in the Hollywood heavens and her advisers are now advising her to keep her shirt on, and her skirt, too, whenever a camera comes into range.

Marla has always enjoyed lolling about in next to nothing, whether a man with photographic equipment was present or not, but this sort of thing simply isn't done once you've achieved a certain cinematic stature. Marla has achieved that stature now, it seems: Paramount put her into small parts in Rear Window, Red Garters and About Mrs. Leslie; and she has had leads in three independently produced films.

The fun is over. From now on it's the glamor of great scripts, challenging roles, critical acclaim and someday, who knows, perhaps an Oscar on the mantle. The onionskin snuggies? The wispy negligee and resultant undraped umbilicus? They, alas, are gone forever.

A sad story, but we're able to provide the happiest ending possible under the circumstances. For the ubiquitous Playboy photographer–;sensing the impending tragedy–;was able to snap several shapely shots just before Marla crossed such cheesecake off her menu.