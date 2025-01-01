Jonnie Nicely, Miss August, 1956

Playboy readers are a strongly partisan bunch, quick to tell us when they like something -- or when they don't. Last October, we were faced with the delightful dilemma of choosing between two potential Playmates, each lovely in her own way. We hemmed, hawed, made our choice; and in addition to the Playmate proper, we printed photos of the girl who didn't quite make it. The result was a deluge of letters telling us we were blind as the well-known bat and should have picked the other girl. The other girl's name was, and is, Jonnie Nicely. She's Miss August, and we're glad. It grieved us to turn her down before.

Miss August Playboy's Playmate of the Month

Though she's never seen a Broadway play, Jonnie enjoys perusing Variety.

Below, she tries on a few chapeaux, decides she looks better bareheaded.

