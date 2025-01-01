Silverstein

"Well, you can, if you want to ..."

"For heaven's sake, Ed -- stop apologizing! As far as I'm concerned, it never happened!"

"Oh, if you'd only listened to your old mother! How I begged you ... reasoned with you ... pleaded with you -- 'Have the get-away car overhauled!' -- But no ..."

"But it's not as if we were stealing the song, Charlie. We just borrow the tune and add our own original lyrics. Now in the first line, instead of 'O say can you see,' we put ..."