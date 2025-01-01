The Ekberg Bronze

Sepy Dobronyi, a handsome Hungarian artist, is one of the best known men in Havana. Founder of the Cuban Art Center, to which he is passionately devoted, he specializes in primitive, semi-abstract sculpture. But it is a very realistic statue that is spreading his fame throughout Cuba. It is a nude of Anita Ekberg.

Dobronyi, a baron in pre-war Hungary, was imprisoned by the Reds, escaped to Sweden, then made his way to Havana.

A chance meeting during a business trip to Hollywood was responsible for Dobronyi's most famous sculpture. When the fiery young artist met the cool Swedish film star, he was swept not only by her astonishing beauty, but by her totally feminine charm. He became obsessed with the dream of sculpting her. At first she refused, but Sepy persisted and one afternoon while they were swimming together, she suddenly consented to let him do figure studies of her. Back in Havana, he fell to work, shaping his sculptured tribute to the Malmo maiden as realistically as he was able. It was obviously a labor of love.

Figure Studies For Sculpture

By Sepy Dobronyi

the photographs of anita ekberg which were taken by the sculptor in preparation for rendering in bronze

© Copyright M. Pallas, R. Seaver, 1956.

Sculptor Sepy Dobronyi describes how he shaped bronze with a blow torch, covered it over with gold and silver; explains it was while swimming with the Swedish film star that he was able to persuade her to pose for figure studies from which he worked.

Above, left: Dobronyi in the showroom of the art center he founded in Havana.

Above, right: the sculptor with part of his weapons collection; he is also an avid skindiver, covered the Ekberg statue with gold from coins he salvaged from the Gulf.

Below: the Cuban Art Center attracts tourists who prefer its work to the usual souvenir gewgaws; Dobronyi's shirt is an original design.

At right: the bronze statue of Ekberg.