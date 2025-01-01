Elsa Sørensen, Miss September, 1956

This Blue-eyed natural blonde was born 21 years ago in Copenhagen, Denmark, has been in America a scant three years. Her hobbies include dancing, designing clothes and murdering the English language. Elsa Sorensen is her name, and though she thinks her new monicker, Dane Arden, is slicker and more "American," we still call her Ellie, as do her other friends – including baritone boyfriend Guy Mitchell. Guy sees a lot of Ellie. So will you, on the following spread where this Dane named Dane proves that a rose is a rose is a Playmate.