Suit Yourself

For a walk on the soigné side: two fall suits – including accessories – that call for a prominent spot in the gentleman's town and country wardrobe. The jaunty, hand-in-pocket guy wears for a country weekend a single-breasted tweed by Baker Clothes ($95), woven of a fine all-wool Ballantyne of Peebles fabric (and Peebles, for you outlanders who don't know, is a wee shire in the south of Scotland through which the river Tweed flows). His casual sport fedora is made by Knox ($15) in a scratch finish heather mix, while his shirt is a classic white oxford button-down by Gant of New Haven ($5.95), with button-cuffs and box pleat in back; the necktie is a brightly striped silk rep ($3.50), and his belt is a braided job from France by Douglas ($5.50). On his feet are Keith Highlander cordovan bluchers ($31) and his socks ($3.95) are cashmere and nylon in a smart orange and black diamond weave.

Don't gasp when you glim the blue pin-stripe on the umbrella-toting gentleman. He's wearing that rakish reprobate, the double-breasted, but it's not one of those baggy-shouldered, fat-lapelled models of yesteryear. The new tempo double-breasted by Baker ($100) has slimmed down considerably: natural shoulders, narrow high-notched lapels, four buttons, flap pockets – a smart choice for town wear. His snap-brim fedora by Knox ($20) is an English gray felt, has a two-inch brim and front pinches. His shirt is a short point (2-1/2 inches) Egyptian broadcloth by Embassy ($8.95) in a choice of button or French cuffs; his tie is a small, neat check in silk ($5). The belt is a black calf by Douglas ($7.50) and the hose are French lisle ($2.95). The shoes are Keith Highlander medallion tip oxfords ($28). For use with a French cuff shirt, the gentleman will choose sterling silver cuff links, with mother-of-pearl centers ($12.50), and a small tie bar.

Accessories courtesy of jerrems, Chicago

Scratch finish sport type

Rep stripe; oxford button-down

French braided; Irish linen

Cordovan blucher; cashmere check

Short-point broadcloth; small check tie

Silver & pearl links (optional); linen handkerchief

Medallion tip; lisle hose; calf belt

English gray snap-brim