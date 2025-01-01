How to Bathe a Poodle

Consistent with Playboy's Policy of publishing timely, informative features of real worth and value to the urban male, here is the step-by-step procedure for properly bathing your poodle. Though we realize not all of our readers presently possess, or have immediate plans for procuring, a poodle, we are confident that every last one of you is, deep down (where it really counts), a poodle lover and so will be able to take at least an academic interest in these instructions. Miss Joan Bradshaw has very kindly consented to assist us in the demonstration.

1. First, filling the bathtub with sudsy water, the owner calls the poodle over. The presence of the owner in the tub allays any fears he (the poodle) may have concerning the matter. If it is good enough for people, it is good enough for me, the poodle reasons.

2. Though the poodle appears dubious, a little applied poodle psychology and he (the poodle) is convinced the tub is the place to be.

3. The pet is brought in contact with the water in a series of quick, up-and-down motions, not unlike the dunking of a sugar wafer in a cup of tea.

4. The poodle purrs contentedly while his owner applies a gentle brushing. We don't care what you've got to say, this poodle is purring.

5. Any questions?