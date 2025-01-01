The Football Blanket

Don't let cold weather lessen your enjoyment of the football season. With a little practice, life under a blanket can be quite pleasant...

...Quite

During lulls in the game, you can amuse those sitting near you. Put your shoes on your hands and watch reactions.

If you don't own a Land Camera, a blanket makes a nifty little darkroom for developing game pics and stuff.

The old doubled fist addendum is always good for a laugh, though you run the risk of a doubled fist right in the kisser.

If the score is tied and the crowd tense, a blanket can help you relax. It's only a game, after all.

Keep an eye on those along the sidelines who might try to get into the game.

A blanket is just the ticket for camouflaging end-runs of your own, however.

And as the sun sinks slowly in the west (where else?) we reluctantly leave this blanket heaven and return once more to the planet Earth.