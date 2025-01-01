The Playboy Jazz Poll

Every Jazz Fan will want to help choose the musicians for the 1957 Playboy all-star jazz band. No imaginary aggregation this -- the winners will appear in the greatest jazz spectacle of the year -- the first national Playboy all-star jazz concert. They will also record a Playboy all-star LP.

This is the largest popularity poll ever conducted in the jazz field and we want every Playboy reader who enjoys the music -- be he dixielander or cool schooler -- to dig this ballot and vote.

Help assure your favorite jazzmen a place in the Playboy all-star jazz band. Follow these simple instructions and get your ballot in the mail today.

1. You are voting for the musicians for the 1957 Playboy all-star jazz band, for their leader (the man you feel did the most outstanding job of leading his own jazz band this past year), for the band's male and female vocalists, for the vocal group that will sing with the band and an instrumental combo to handle specialty numbers. Your ballot appears on the next two pages. In some cases you are allowed more than one vote in a category (i.e., trumpets, trombones). Be careful to cast the proper number of votes as too many in any one category will disqualify all the votes in that category.

2. A Nominating Board composed of jazz critics and representatives of the major recording companies* has nominated those in each category that they consider to be the outstanding artists of the year and this may serve as an aid in your voting. However, you may vote for any living artist in the jazz field. If you wish to vote for an artist who has been nominated, simply place an X in the box before his name; if you wish to vote for an artist who has not been nominated, write his name in at the bottom of the category and place an X in the box before it. Vote in as many categories as you can -- you will not be penalized if you skip some, however.

3. Please print your correct name and address at the end of the ballot. It is requested that you cast only one ballot in the poll and that your correct name and address appear on it. Ballots that do not include a correct name and address cannot be counted.

4. Cut your ballot along the dotted line and mail to Playboy jazz poll, 11 E. Superior St., Chicago 11, Illinois. A postage-paid reply envelope is attached for your convenience. Vote for your favorite jazz artists and get your ballot in the mail today. No ballot can be accepted with a postmark dated later than November 15th. The results will be audited by an independent auditing firm and the Playboy all-star jazz band winners will be announced in the February issue.

*Nominating Board: Bill Simon, Billboard; John S. Wilson, High Fidelity; Whitney Balliett, Saturday Review; Wilder Hobson. Saturday Review; Norman Weiser, Playboy; Creed Taylor, ABC-Paramount; Nesuhi Ertegun, Atlantic Recording Corp.; Alfred W. Lion, Blue Note Records; W. H. Miller, Capitol Records; Norman Granz, Clef-Norgran; George Avakian, Columbia Records; Max Weiss, Fantasy Records; Bob Shad, Mercury Records; Richard Boch, Pacific Jazz; Bob Weinstock, Prestige Records; Fred Reynolds, Rca Victor; Bill Grauer, Jr., Riverside Records; Ozzie Cadena, Savoy Record Co.; John Hammond, Vanguard Jazz Showcase.

Your 1957 Playboy all-star Jazz Band Ballot

Leader

(Please check one.)

Trumpet

(Please check four.)

Trombone

(Please check three.)

Alto Sax

(Please check two.)

Tenor Sax

(Please check two.)

Baritone Sax

(Please check one.)

Clarinet

(Please check one.)

Piano

(Please check one.)

Guitar

(Please check one.)

Bass

(Please check one.)

Drums

(Please check one.)

Misc. Instrument

(Please check one.)

Male Vocalist

(Please check one.)

Female Vocalist

(Please check one.)

Instrumental Combo

(Please check one.)

Vocal Group

(Please check one.)