Betty Blue, Miss November, 1956

The Etymologist in our Research Department insists the word "buxom" is descended from a Middle English grunt meaning "pliable and obedient." It would be nice to think that Miss November, pretty Betty Blue, is both, and furthermore that she is "readily incited; prone; of speech, mild and courteous" — definitions of "buxom" Noah Webster lists as obsolete. But businesslike Betty (she's currently working as an office manager in Los Angeles) is far from obsolete, and the abundant buxomness you see on this page and those on the left can only be interpreted in the modern sense (Noah, you're on again): "Having health, vigor and comeliness; plump and rosy; jolly."

