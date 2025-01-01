Playboy's Christmas Gallery of Gifts

A Treasure Trove from Santa's Sack — clockwise at 7:00: walnut 24-pipe rack $17.50; washable lambskin poodle $13.95; "Big Voice" battery-powered megaphone $39.95; steer-head carving board $60; Mexican machete carving knife $40; button-down shirt $12.95; Japanese temple bowl $160; antiqued leather umbrella stand $30; whangee-handled umbrella $15; ash-handled umbrella $20; Head skis $85; fencing mask $7; French foils @$6; 40 h.p. Mercury for skiing, cruising, $605; raccoon coat $800; Evinrude 3 h.p. for trolling $148.25; Zenith transoceanic portable $167.70; smoke gray rawhide traveling case $115; Bollinger champagne $34.60; mink-cuffed velvet gauntlets $95; walnut bowling ball humidor $20; Voigtlander Vitessa 35mm camera $159.50; Gerber stainless carving set $25; wheel-around patio ice bucket $54.95; Country Belle phone-shaped radio $59.95; Lambretta motor scooter $432.50; Old Spice shower soap $1; flask set $14.50; Meerschaum pipe $125; 24-bottle wine rack $12.50; "Giant Voice" battery-powered megaphone $159.50.

Warm Climes, Warm Times — above, clockwise at 9:00: fishing jacket $21.50; Orvis spinning reel $28.50; Aberdeen gaff $21.50; landing net $6.60; golf cart $25; leather bag $125; Spaulding woods @$15; Spaulding irons @$10; radio direction finder $158; underwater Kodak $17.95; snorkel $1.95; swim fins $9.95; mask $4.95; spear gun $19.95; Divair lung tank $119.50; underwater knife $6.95; water skis $49.95; golfer's ashtray $15; Jaeger tennis sweater $16.50; Topsider sneakers $8.95; Wife Aboard (Battle Axe) flag $5; Wilson tennis racket $10.50; thermos caddy $10; deep sea rod $125; Penn reel $45; Goofy tees $2; Big Beam lantern $9.95; Fred Perry tennis shirt $6.50.

The Height of Fi — below, left column, top to bottom: McIntosh 30-watt amp $143.50; Ampex stereo amp $169.50; Fidelitone dual-tipped diamond needle $31; Fairchild diamond cartridge $37.50; Jensen 3-way speaker system $129.75; Transtel interphone music system with 4 remotes $89; Miller AM crystal tuner $19.50; Viking binaural tape recorder $143; middle column: Isophase speaker $210; McIntosh pre-amp in cabinet $96.50; Grommes 12-watt amp $59.50; Harmon-Kardon AM-FM tuner-amp $129.50; Bogen AM-FM tuner $119.50; Bogen 35-watt amp $115; Janszen electrostatic tweeter $184; Acoustical Research speaker system $185; Rek-O-Kut turntable $129.50, with orthosonic tone arm $44.95; right column: James Lansing bass reflex speaker system $132; Redcap portable public address system $199.50.

Traditional in Taste — bottom row, 1 to r: Norelco battery shaver $29.95; Hickok link and tie-bar set $5; goatskin slippers $6.95; Dunhill after shave $2; Hickok manicure set $4.95; Moustache eau de cologne $5; regimental tie $3; tartan robe $32; broadcloth PJs $16.50; silk-cashmere reversible scarf $12.50; Old Spice electric shave, after shave and talc $3; Paris cowhide belt $5; tallowed hide belt $3.50; leather-trimmed corduroy suit $53.50; button-down shirt $9; corduroy cap $3.95; Winthrop loafers $15.95; shoe horn $7.95; top row: silk rep tie $2.50; Swiss striped shirt $8.95; Bernhard Altmann cashmere shirt $32.50; 17th Century Oriental bronze horseman $1250; cowhide scuffs $7.50; Eversharp razor $5; His after shave and cologne $5; Mr. John's Playboy after shave $3.50; Shields cuff links $5; Parker 51 pen $13.50; envelope wallet $16.50.

A Winter's Tale — Jaeger woolen scarf $7.50, and matching tam $3.50; deerskin waistcoat $15; Buck Skein toggle coat $39.95; 19th Century Moorish rifle $70; Saranac shooting mitts $5.50; Pipe Maker aluminum shaft with 4 bowls $5; Jaeger scarf $7.50; Scotch ski sweater $28.50; Swedish ski poles $15; Henke ski boots $49.50; Allen-A long-handled woolies $13; gallon of Hennessy cognac $36.87; hockey tubes $38.50.

Doings for the Den — real pheasant head book ends $30; Encyclopedia of Jazz by Leonard Feather $10; American Science and Invention by Mitchell Wilson $10; Rand McNally's Cosmopolitan World Atlas $13.95; unabridged leather-bound Webster New International Dictionary $49.50; Dunhill long-stem bamboo pipe $20; pewter humidor $15; 12" globe and atlas combination $36.50; leatherette game chest, including roulette, backgammon, chess, checkers, poker dice and horse racing $45; English fire-bucket waste basket $30; white leather-covered imported Parker pipe of Algerian briar $7.50; electric match cigarette and pipe table lighter $15; red channel-marker lamp and shade $75; RCA Victor portable TV $125.

Bar Hounds' Bonanza — on the micarta-top bar $59: Polli Antipasto $6.95; fifth of George Fontaine champagne 1947 $4.98; Copex corkscrew $3.50; Red Devil stuffed olives $1.25; 11" Swedish crystal Martini pitcher $8.50; matched bark-trimmed cocktail tumbler $2, stemmed cocktail glass $1.75, Martini pitcher $10, double jigger $10.75, mixing spoon $5.50, bottle opener $8; Japanese ash trays and cigarette urn $4.50; a selection of wines, whiskies and liqueurs ranging from Nuits-St.-George 1952 $3.95 to Glen Grant 15-year-old Scotch whisky $9.80.

Shutterbug's Showcase — front row, 1 to r: Hershey electronic flash $44.50; Hensoldt 8 x 32 binoculars $134.20; Viewmaster stereo viewer $9.75; Minox camera $139.50; Bell & Howell 16mm auto load movie camera $244.95; Kodak Brownie 8mm turret camera $79.50; View-master stereo camera $89.50; Polaroid Highlander 60-second camera $69.95; BWDI exposure meter $29.50; back row: B&H 16mm projector $199.95; Revere automatic slide projector $144.50; Da-Lite Screen $27.50; Diax interchangeable lens camera chest $820; Kodak Duaflex IV camera assortment $32.25.

Make Your Presents Felt — despite the bad pun, there's no finer gift for a guy than a hat. Head size hard to find? No trouble at all: give a gift certificate that comes in a wee hat box with miniature topper included, then he goes out and picks up the lid of his own choice, in the color and style he wants. Gala gift certificates are available from such hat manufacturers as Dobbs, Stetson, Knox, Mallory, Champ, Lee, Portis, Resistol, Adam, Cavanagh, etc., in prices ranging from $10 all the way up to $100. Your name is included on the certificate as donor. Shown are several miniature hat boxes and certificates as well as a good-looking Tyrolean fur-felt $20, one of the many styles available.

Food for Thought — exciting packaged foodstuffs and bottled goodies including Reese canned quail eggs 40¢ and truffles $1.25; Romanoff caviar $4.75; Au Gourmet canned crepes suzette $2.49; John Lindsay kangaroo tail soup $1.35; Louis Henry terrine of Foie Gras $3.25; Italian Bel Paese cheese $1.49; Fournier preserved kumquats 59¢; Todd Old Virginia ham $15.95; Gamewood Rock Cornish hens $1.39. Back row includes electric Italian espresso coffee maker for two $27.50; French copper skillet $16; Osterizer $44.95; Freez-In portable electric refrigerator $159.95; copper and brass chafing dish with crepe suzette pan $55; outsize pepper mill with matching salt shaker $33.

Travelers' Trappings — 1 to r, bottom row: plaid flask $5.50; Olivetti Lettera 22 portable typewriter $88; Zenith transistor portable radio $77.80; calfskin slippers $10.50; Thorens wind-up shaver $17.50; Shields jewelry case $2.95; Yale travel lock $5.50; top row; suede duffle bag $21.50; English nylon umbrella $15; rawhide two-suiter with tattersall lining $110; Shetland sport jacket $78; Hathaway button-down shirt $5.95; silk foulard tie $5; calfskin passport case $13.50; camera gadget bag $11.95; travel bar and coffee set $45; black calf toilet case $15.

For Milady's Cheer — above, bottom row, 1 to r: knitted coat dress $39.95; belt with eagle buckle $7.95; striped pullover $15; career case $17.50; attaché case $35; sari scarf $3; hunting boots $115; jumping cap $31.50; crop $9.95; pastel petticoats @$10.95; kid gloves $9.95; hat box $14.50; leopard belt $10.98; purse $13.95; powder box $2.50; cigarette holder $5; cultured pearl ring, bracelet, perfume bottle, purse mirror @$2; Bogoff's alexandrite bracelet $20; pearl bib $10.95; velveteen slacks $14.95; Mme. Gabrielle cashmere cardigan $79.95; top row, 1 to r: cashmere skirt $29.95; beaver beret $125; changeable heel pump $50; cashmere cardigan $79.95; bouffant petticoat $10.95; beaver cape with silk lining $1495; antique carousel horse $375; rhinestoned gloves $10.95; mink collar $130; negligee $35; breakfast coat $17.95; calf belts @$8.95; pigskin belt $6.95.

To Make Her Purr — below, clockwise, 6:00: sheath umbrella $22.50; sari cloth stole $69.95; Capezio boots $14.95; ermine muff $250; palm frond server $4.50; stuffed lion $125; brocade evening bag $29.50; Caron Voeu de Noel 3 oz $85; Patou Joy 1/4 oz $13.50; Lancome Tresor 2 oz $50; Schiaparelli Parfum-Aire sachet $2; Lancome Sphère Magique 1/2 oz $10; Lanvin Arpège with atomizer 1 oz $25; Matchabelli Beloved 1/2 oz $10; satin evening bag $5; satin-lined lingerie case $13.50; Borg scale $15; matched cigarette case $6.50, lighter $5.95, change purse $6.95, compact $5.95, wallet $10; cigarette holder $3.95; rope belt $6.95; gold bracelet watch $550; heart brooch $260; diamond bracelet $7800; platinum, diamond and pearl earclips $400; pearl and diamond ring $400; jewel case $11.50; platinum, pearl and diamond bracelet $2000; Arpège cologne 32 oz $32.50.