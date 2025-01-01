Playboy's Christmas Package

For further information write Playboy Reader Service, 11 E. Superior St., Chicago 11, Ill. Merchandise courtesy of Allied Radio, Baldwin Kingrey, Bonwit Teller, Bordelons, Steven Brody, Brooks Brothers, The Domino, Alfred Dunhill, Main Street Book Store, Robbins Sporting Goods, N. H. Rosenthal Furs, Solomon Liquors, Stebbins Hardware, Trabert & Hoeffer, Von Lengerke & Antoine, Wilt Leather Goods.

Top: no custom cabinetry needed with the space-saver hi-fi rig -- Knight 12-watt amp, Electro-Voice Baronet corner enclosure with 8" Radax Speaker, Webcor changer with G. E. triple-play sapphire styli $174.50.

Center: for memorable holiday feasting, 8 delicious 2-claw Maine lobsters shipped alive in cooking kettle $12.84. Steamer clams, clam bouillon and cider cakes also available.

Bottom, clockwise at 9:00: bottled fare and bar supplies for bountiful Xmas bibbing--ice jet attachment $16.95 for Waring blendor $47.95; Venetian glass decanter $5; set of 8 pewter beer mugs $125; polished wood and chrome ice bucket $40; splits of Piper-Heidsieck champagne $1.79 each; fifth of Old Forester bourbon with personalized label $7.18; gallon of Ballantine Scotch in wood cradle $34; pewter cigarette lighter $8.25 and matching urn $3.75; Garnier cordial set of Apricotine, Liqueur D'or and Green Mint $15.15; Wines of France by Alexis Lichine $4; Jim Beam Anniversary ceramic bourbon decanter $21.60; gallon of Martell 3 star cognac in cradle $36.87; magnum of Veuve Clicquot 1947 champagne $16; hollow stem champagne goblet $6; brandy snifter $2.50; shotgun shell jigger $5; Loewy-designed gift chest in walnut with micarta drawers filled with 12 fifths of Old Forester bonded bourbon $149.50; long-stemmed Martini glass $2.35; fifth of Chivas Regal 21-year-old Scotch $25; half gallon captain's decanter of Kentucky Tavern bottled-in-bond bourbon $18.80.

Top row: Taylor barometer-thermometer-hydrometer $100; Hickok car visor valet $3.95, Big Bruser pigskin gloves $10; pewter tankards, 1 oz. to 15 oz. $3 to $7.90.

2nd row: fold-flat traveling bag $45, pigskin covered flask $20; big bulk wool sweater $24.95; jeweled apple of powder puffs $5.

3rd row: 3 Dansk designs of stainless flatwear, 4 settings $22.50; Autavia sports car timer and clock $110, performance calculators $4.50 and $7.50; Dunhill cigars $8.95, cutter $20, holder $5, ashtray $10, teak table lighter $15.

4th row: buckskin mocs for men $8.95, women $11.95; Japanese decorative metal crayfish $15; French Limoges toiletry set $88.50.

5th row: white gold and diamond links $170, sterling and quartz links $10; Italian silk umbrella $28.50, leather-lined suede purse $35; Candlewood Farms Xmas hamper $50.

Bottom row: 64"x40" plastic relief map $45; automatic houselight dimmer $31; Japanese silk sitting pillows $14 each, lacquer table with birch legs $42, pewter tea pot $18, cups $1 each, wind chimes $5.

Top row: valet stand in cherry $25, burlap sports jacket lined in regimental stripes $28.95, Corbin tweed slacks $22.95, wool hose $2, blazer-striped shirt $8.50, French silk knit tie $3.50, ebony and brass umbrella stand $20, loafers $14; Japanese silk ceremonial decoration ball $14; silk tobacco pouches $4.50 each, Medico Meerschaum-bowl pipe with silvertone filigree base $12.50.

Center row: imported tools in suede-lined leather case $100; wool-lined civet cat coat with knitted tassel-cap $495; His 18K gold shaving bowl with initials $2250.

Bottom row: 2 1/4x3 1/4 Century Graphic doubles as camera and enlarger -- unit includes camera with f/4.5 lens, sheet film holder, cold light unit and Graflarger stand and baseboard $199.50; white stitched black cowhide briefcase $18.50, attache case $35, envelope briefcase $12; natural raccoon plaid-lined hip length campus coat for girls $245, red wool slip-on helmet $10.98.

Top row: cowhide saddle bags for tossing over suitcase or shoulder $49.95; sterling cocktail shaker $18, Finnish cocktail glasses $5; Dictet 2 1/2 lb. portable tape recorder $289.

2nd row: English water-bucket waste basket $10; 16" pitted pewter dish $62.50, pewter pitcher $27; fiberglass two-suiter $69.50, fiberglass flitecase $47.50, TWA round-the-world all-expense Giftrip $2000 to $5000.

3rd row: A & F wrist alarm $54, money clip watch $14.95, cultured pearl charm watch $37.50, turtle watch pin $12.95, watch-and-locket cuff links $14.95; Swedish marble mortar-and-pestle for crushing herbs $4.50; Grundig Majestic AM-FM radio with hi-fi phono, tone distributor and remote unit $409.95.

Bottom row: bud vase in teak $4.50, cigarette box for king and regular size $9.25; Gourielli's after shave and cologne in shaker bottles $8; Cresca brass-plated collapsible serving table packed with cocktail snacks $15.95.

Top row: Porter-Cable jig saw and router with plane, shaper, sander, trimmer attachments $104.35; Chanel No. 5 1 1/4 dram purse size $5, 1 oz. $20; French ceramic hors d'oeuvre knives $l each.

2nd row: wool polo shirt $15.50, 10 oz. aluminum Lazy Caddy $6.95, Wilson woods $15 each, irons $10 each; Danish ski sweater $38.50, Himalaya bat-wing convertible collar sweater $15, French ski goggles with changeable lenses $2.50, Swix ski waxes $1; Dunhill suede king-size case $6, imitation lapis lighter $12.50, matching holder $9.

3rd row: Aiguer's leather purse $36.95, narrow leather belt $7.50, coin belt $10, double buckle belt $10; new gift books including The Hokinson Festival $5, A Treasury of Ribaldry $4.95, The Book of the Sky $10; St. Christopher key ring $5, British shilling key ring $5.

Bottom row: capeskin jacket with zip-out alpaca lining $62.50, Edgerton chukka-type country shoe with crepe soles $12.95; Gilhoolie all-purpose cap-and-bottle opener $2.95; Mr. Short blazer-striped undershorts $2.95 each.

