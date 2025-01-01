June Blair, Miss January, 1957

There are many ways one may signalize a birthday, but most of the time-tested cake-and-candle capers are singularly dull. June Blair, an aspiring actress who made her first entrance 23 years ago, decided to mark the anniversary of her natal day by returning to a costume reminiscent of her birthday suit and becoming Playboy's Miss January. Her Playmate pose, accordingly, was photographed on the birthday of this five-foot-five, flame-tressed, smouldering-eyed young lynx. One of the wiser moves of her 23 years, think we, since a certain amount of fame and fortune seem to accrue to the young beauties thus posed in Playboy. It may be remembered that Jayne Mansfield received the nod, first from Hollywood and then Broadway, following her appearance as Playmate of the Month. We wish June real Jayne-type luck in her theatrical career. We also wish her a happy birthday.

The skies were threatening on June's birthday: a newspaper helped keep her dry.

Miss January Playboy's Playmate of the Month

The Playboy photographer first posed June against an Oriental motif. Here, she regards him quizzically, as if to say, "Do you really think I'm the type?" He rejected the notion.

A languorous odalisque on a divan seemed a more appropriate personality for June. Between takes, she tucked her legs under her, smoked and silently surveyed the photog.