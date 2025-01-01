A Valentine Gift for Her

While some women demand expensive gifts ...

... Others are just as happy with gifts that cost nothing.

Generally it is the thought that counts ...

... In any case, always try to choose something she wouldn't go out and buy for herself.

Sometimes it is best just to give her the cash ...

Others will insist on something more personal from you.

Remember, women appreciate luxuries rather than necessities. Give her something she doesn't really need.

They also appreciate personal sacrifice on your part ...

... But there are times when an appropriate card is sufficient.