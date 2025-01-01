Collector's Items

Sociologists have recently unearthed the not-so-startling fact that men are naturally polygamous. We like to collect things, they say. We like to amass a plurality of everything from books to blondes, Rolls Royces to redheads. Take (and please do) the case of one wildly original eccentric who stashed away the most complete and colorful collection of "Thimk" signs on the entire eastern seaboard.

As a somewhat more practical suggestion, we offer jackets and slacks for the man with a mania. These apparel items not only adorn the body handsomely, but possess great sensory (concluded on page 78) Collector's (continued from page 35) appeal sightwise and touchwise, and it is impossible to own too many. While more esoteric hobbies are often deeply soul-satisfying, we have yet to hear a symmetrical young tomato whisper to her companion, "Who's that fascinating devil with the 12th Century brass rubbings?" Admitting that many a thundering passion has developed over stranger common interests, we nevertheless submit that a wardrobe of good tweeds and well-cut slacks will propel the average male further along the path to urbanity than the most exciting collection of Walter Pater first editions ever displayed.

The serious, sensible collector naturally begins with the classics, whether his specialty is incunabula, brunettes, Americana or casual togs. And one of the best examples of a classic jacket cloth is Shetland, that loose, rugged wool handwoven by the crofters of the Scottish islands and from the sheep of the same name. Because of its native talent of taking to soft, hazy colorings, Shetland wool is especially good-looking; because of its light weight, it is especially comfortable in most all climes. Even rather bold plaids and checks lose their brashness; crazy color mixtures that a gentleman would never tolerate somehow blend themselves into sane and subtle solids. Another great gift of this jacket paragon is that it never looks brand new, a stigma that would cause even the rankest jacket collector to flay his chest and howl like a whipped dog.

Flannel, too, gets into the top jecket ranks with stripes creating a stir, but again, it's all done very quietly. Several values of gray or brown give the coat a just-right look that blands six parts tradition with two parts individuality.

Sick and tired of just sitting around, slacks have taken great strides in asserting themselves. While the good gray grays are still seen about the best men's clubs and remain in unquestionable taste, the whipcords, basket weaves, stripes and small checks are making themselves felt. Natural beiges, gray browns and foggy greens make frequent and not unwelcome appearances. The buckle strap in the back is disappearing for the simple reason that it is more ornamental than functional. The cut of slacks remains pipe-stem slim and pleats are scarce. Real revolutions are taking place in the pockets: thin strips of leather outline many of them and a number of hip pockets are flapped and lined in figured cotton. A ridiculous extreme is one that eliminates the hip pocket entirely, posing the knotty problem of where to rest the handkerchief, wallet or flask.

First-rate assemblage of soft, sensible textures: cuffed, slant-pocket Shetland sports jacket is priced at $65; Shetland slim-line slacks boast flapped hip pockets, cost $22.50.

Hathaway plaid gingham button-down at $10.95.

Rare find: bold plaid Shetland jacket in quiet colors -- tops for country wear or easy days in town, at $65.

Wise investment for slack times: whipcord trousers trimmed in leather, $28.50.