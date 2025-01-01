Sally Jo Todd, Miss February, 1957

Last summer, June to be exact, we ran a picture story about a girl on a date in Las Vegas. The girl, Sally Todd, was an exceptionally fetching citizen and she kept returning to our editorial mind long after the issue had passed into the sturdy cordoba binder on our desk (with magazine's name and emblem stamped in gold leaf, $3). Sally was so very charming on that date, thought we, how still more charming it might have been if we had arrived for that date a few minutes earlier. It was such an interesting idea that we decided to do just that on a different date night and lo, a fetching Miss February.

On the town: Sally bends an elegant elbow with her doting date, Bill Whitehall.

On the phone: a hot bath defers to evening planning.