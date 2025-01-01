Boxing's child of destiny required only a fraction of the scheduled 15 rounds to prove his right to the heavyweight championship of the world. In the fifth, Floyd Patterson cut down the old master, Archie Moore, and became (at 21) the youngest fighter ever to win the Big Title.

Just as Patterson is the youngest heavyweight champ, he may also prove to be one of the very best. Like Joe Louis (who was 23), he has class – he is swift, and steady, and smart beyond his age – and he strikes with the cold fury of a precocious snake.

Playboy picked Floyd Patterson as a coming champion three years ago, in its first ring preview, at a time when he had just turned pro and was limited by his age to fighting six-round bouts. A year ago, playboy's ring preview predicted that Patterson would "challenge and beat Marciano in 1957." As it turned out, Rocky retired in 1956, leaving his title dangling for grabs by the two men with the best claims: the Olympic Kid from Brooklyn and the crafty, seasoned Moore, who had dumped Marciano himself on the seat of his pants not long before. It's good that Floyd licked a man of Moore's stature for the championship. They asked him the hardest available question, and he answered it right, in the shortest, cleanest way. Today, he seems to stand alone – except for the lingering shadow of the last champion, the Rock of Brockton, Mass. There is still a chance, in fact, that Patterson may "beat Marciano in 1957." But now it is Rocky who must do the challenging.

Since the Patterson-Moore fight, Marciano has told us – as he has told others – that he positively will never fight again. But the smell of a $2,000,000 gate (continued on page 74) Boxing 1957 (continued from page 21) is in the wind. It's a perfume that has healed many a sore spine (Rocky has a troublesome disc in his back) and has softened pride just as fierce as Marciano's in retiring undefeated. As for Patterson's view of the case – well, Floyd seldom talks unless he knows all the facts. His white-haired, bright-eyed manager, Cus D'Amato says: "We think about $2,000,-000 and we just hold our breath." D'Amato was always sure that Patterson could and would beat Marciano some day. And it was D'Amato's timetable that foretold that Floyd would be world champion four years from the time he turned pro. It is also D'Amato's notion that Floyd can be the greatest of all heavyweight champions. A win over Marciano would help to prove this. Meanwhile, there are other, younger heavyweights ready and eager to try to take Patterson's new title from him.

Heavyweights

Patterson means to be a fighting champion (tax arrangements and the supply of good opponents permitting) and the two men most likely to get early shots at him are Tommy "Hurricane" Jackson, the hard-chinned problem child from Long Island, and Willie Pastrano, the ever-winning dancer from New Orleans. For Jackson, it will be a second try. He lost a split decision to Patterson in the bout to determine who would meet Moore for the title, and afterwards complained, "They was two people in there knew what was what, me and the referee." But neither Jackson nor the referee nor Patterson's handlers for that matter, knew that Floyd went into that fight with a broken right hand. Patterson knew it. He apparently broke it in training about a week before the bout and didn't mention it to anyone because he "didn't want to miss the chance" the Jackson match would provide. Jackson is a tough adversary and Patterson beat him more decisively than a split decision suggests, with just one good hand. With both working for him, he should put the Hurricane away with ease.

As for Pastrano, young Willie has an impressive string of victories going, though he isn't the sort of boxer that pleases every fan. He flicks, he fades, he runs, he sets up a lightning barrage, he runs again. He is hard to catch, and hard to beat. Floyd has fought no one so elusive, but a real champion meets every kind of test. Patterson has great speed of foot himself, as well as the power to numb a dancer. Of Pastrano, Patterson might say what Louis said of Conn: "He can run, but he can't hide."

In looking for a man who could eventually give Patterson genuine trouble – could make him "show what's in his pocket," as they say in the gyms – you have to probe deeper into the present heavyweight class. And even then, men of the champion's mettle are hard to find. Here is our idea of how things stand with the heavies now in action, with their records:

Champion: Floyd Pattersonof Brooklyn, N. Y.: age 22; 32 bouts; 31 wins; 1 loss; 22 knockouts.

1. Tommy "Hurricane" Jacksonof Far Rockaway, N.Y.: age 23; 35 bouts; 29 wins; 5 losses; 1 draw; 12 knockouts.

2. Willie Pastranoof New Orleans, La.: age 21; 50 bouts; 38 wins; 4 losses; 8 draws; 5 knockouts.

3. Eddie Machenof Redding, Calif.: age 24; 19 bouts; 19 wins; 0 losses; 14 knockouts.

4. Harold Carterof Linden, N. J.: age 22; 24 bouts; 20 wins; 2 losses; 2 draws; 10 knockouts.

5. Bob Bakerof Pittsburgh, Pa.: age 30; 54 bouts; 45 wins; 8 losses; 1 draw; 19 knockouts.

Hurricane Jackson is a slapper with an iron jaw, great stamina and no true punch. He could only win the championship on a fluke, but he can serve the heavyweight class in the time-honored role of "policeman." Because he is young, because he will beat a lot of fighters in the next few years, the Hurricane is well equipped to "keep order" among the contenders, to stand between the title and the rising challengers, to separate the men from the boys.

Of these rising challengers, far and away the most exciting is the young Californian, Eddie Machen – because he has a knockout punch in each hand, and the speed to get it home. He was impressive in 1956 in dissecting and knocking out the vast Cuban, Nino Valdes, a hard man to stop. There are some who say that Machen is a sharper, more versatile hitter than Patterson. But before he can be rated in the champion's class – and Patterson would seem to have more strength, more speed of foot, a tougher body – he must go the rough, proud route that Patterson has gone, beat the best men, answer the real questions. It's a match to dream about for the future, and the International Boxing Club is dreaming busily.

We also like the rugged, steadygoing Carter, who has cleaned up the second flight heavies, from Satterfield to Summerlin, and had no great trouble with Baker in January. At 5'10" Carter is not as tall as a top-flight heavyweight should be today; but neither, for that matter, was Marciano. Bob Baker, pudgy, desultory, brittle of hand, dislikes fighting, and has let his future slip behind him. More promising are Zora Bell Folley, John Holman and Wayne Bethea, and perhaps Alex Miteff, of Argentina.

Is the man to beat Patterson among these? Machen is an outside chance, a dark horse. None of the rest seems to have the stuff. But even for the youngest champion in the history of the heavies, the wheels of time keep turning, and there will be new men with youth and talent on his trail before you know it. It happened in Dempsey's day, and in Louis' and in Marciano's. And speaking of Marciano, who knows for sure that his day is over?

Light Heavyweights

When old Arch Moore fought Patterson, all was lost to him save honor – and the light heavyweight title. At 40 or more, Archie may want to salvage whatever glory lies in retiring as undefeated light heavyweight champion, which might mean fighting nothing but a few more heavyweight bouts in what little time is left in a fine career. Archie says it won't be that way. "You know I can always make that weight (175 pounds) when I need to," he says, "with the old Abo ritual." The "old Abo ritual" is a magic weight-making recipe that Moore says he picked up from an Australian aboriginal in his travels; and whether you take the story with a hatful of salt or not, there's no doubt that the old man retains the curious knack of paring his body down to the light heavy limit, as he showed last year when he knocked Yolande Pompey, the British Empire champion, bowlegged. One way or another, it's almost sure that Archie will pass from the boxing scene with the passing of another year. And, make no mistake about it, he has adorned that scene. Moore belongs in the true line of great light heavyweight champions of history: Fitzsimmons, O'Brien, Dillon, Carpentier, Berlenbach, Delaney, Conn. He came late, with his youth gone and little left of anything but "my technique," but he left his mark in the book.

On the theory that the title will change hands some time in 1957, let's have a look at the light heavyweight class:

Champion: Archie Mooreof San Diego, Calif.: age 40; 157 bouts; 131 wins; 21 losses; 5 draws; 93 knockouts.

1. Chuck Spieserof Detroit, Mich.: age 27; 24 bouts; 19 wins; 4 losses; 1 draw; 13 knockouts.

2. Tony Anthonyof New York, N.Y.: age 21; 33 bouts; 29 wins; 4 losses; 23 knockouts.

3. Gerhard Hechtof Germany: age 33; 55 bouts; 45 wins; 7 losses; 3 draws; 22 knockouts.

4. Hans Stretzof Germany: age 28; 79 bouts; 64 wins; 7 losses; 8 draws; 34 knockouts.

5. Willi Besmanoffof Germany: age 24; 46 bouts; 33 wins; 6 losses; 7 draws; 9 knockouts.

Harold Johnson, the Philadelphia counter-puncher who extended Moore in 1955, could lick most of the contenders in this division. But Johnson got himself barred from boxing for a bout that had overtones of larceny, comedy and drugs – and Spieser looks like the best of the rest at this moment. A former Michigan State graduate and Olympic champion, Spieser rates ahead of Hecht, because the German is an old man, as boxers go, and because Spieser has beaten better-known men (including the well-ranked German Willi Hoepner, whom he KOd). Spieser can box and hit pretty well, but he can't do either as well as a champion should.

A considerably more vital and dramatic light heavy – and quite possibly the next champion – is Tony Anthony, the lean, tall and youthful New Yorker, who looks and throws his right a little like the famous old cold-cocking champion of the class, Jack Delaney.

We saw Anthony cold-cock another good young boy, Tony Johnson, last summer. Late in the year, he turned the class upside down by stiffening Gordon Wallace, the smooth-moving Canadian, in the first round. There's a good chance that Anthony and Spieser will come together in 1957. It's the logical bout. Spieser is sharp and experienced; but Anthony, if he can pick up the boxing polish he needs, may get home the punch that will take him straight to the top.

Stretz, one of a fine lot of German light heavies, though maybe a shade overmature, beat Randy Turpin, the former middleweight champion, last year. Besmanoff, a younger man, and hot in 1956, with 11 straight wins, may be brought to America as part of a campaign by the I.B.C. and other talent scouts to find and import good European material for American ringside and TV fans.

Middleweights

The history of the middleweight division is rich in great names and great action, and Gene Fullmer, the craggy young Mormon who whipped the immortal Sugar Ray Robinson for the title at the start of 1957, deserves his place in the long, strong line of middleweight champions. Gene is not a Ketchel, a Walker, or a Greb, or the equal of Robinson at his best; but he is a game, sound, competent fighter, hard to lick, full of competitive flame. It will take true class to beat him, as well as the strength, zest and staying power that Sugar Ray has lost with the passing of years. In short, the man who takes Fullmer's title from him must have qualities of greatness – and will know he has been in a war. The new champion's face reminds you of a small chain of mountains. Behind it is a rugged spirit to match. Yet his manager, Merv Jenson, points out that Gene's rocky kisser is singularly free of marks of battle, the normal scars of the so-called "catcher." He is harder to hit than he seems to be. Always wading in, apparently wide open, willing to trade punches in any ratio, he does a lot of his "catching" with elbows, arms and shoulders. As every good fighter must, he has improved with experience. Not a knockout hitter, he can hurt you anywhere, with either hand, and he moves and shoulder-feints with a rough skill.

As for Robinson, it is enough to say that he was one of the genuine greats of boxing. Undefeated as welterweight champion, three times middleweight champion, he was the perfect artist while he had the speed and suppleness to make all his weapons work. Only a very lucky punch could give Sugar the middleweight title a fourth time, and if he loses the return bout guaranteed by contract, he will almost certainly retire from the ring wars. We would rank the men in this busy division as follows:

Champion: Gene Fullmerof West Jordan, Utah: age 25; 41 bouts; 38 wins; 3 losses; 20 knockouts.

1. Sugar Ray Robinsonof New York, N.Y.: age 36; 147 bouts; 139 wins; 5 losses; 3 draws; 90 knockouts.

2. Joey Giardelloof Philadelphia, Pa.: age 26; 80 bouts; 63 wins; 12 losses; 5 draws; 23 knockouts.

3. Ellsworth "Spider" Webbof Chicago, Ill.: age 24; 20 bouts; 19 wins; 1 loss; 12 knockouts.

4. Charley Humezof France: age 29; 94 bouts; 86 wins; 7 losses; 1 draw; 43 knockouts.

5. Rory Calhounof White Plains, N.Y.: age 22; 24 bouts; 23 wins; 1 loss; 12 knockouts.

So deep, rough and teeming with tigers is the 160-pound class at this writing that at least four men deserve ranking close behind the five top contenders: Joe Giambra, the tall, sharp-hitting Buffalo kid; Yama Bahama, of Bimini; Bobby Boyd, the young Chicagoan; and Tiger Jones, who, in spite of a recent loss to Humez, was called by Ray Robinson a few weeks ago, "maybe the best middleweight around."

Two years ago, Joey Giardello was one of the classiest men in the business. Then, as you may have read, he did a bit in the can for fighting outside the ring, not so classily. His road back, in 1956, was slow at first. He was outpointed twice by Charley Cotton, strong but not outstanding. Then Giardello caught up with Cotton, and knocked out (and broke the jaw of) the brilliant Bobby Boyd. The Boyd fight suggested that Joey may have recovered all his old stuff, his speed, his nifty moves, his good jab, his vicious right. If so, he is the best of the contenders and should get an early title bout. Elimination bouts among Webb, Giambra, Bahama, Neal Rivers and Charley Joseph will produce other candidates for the championship.

Of all the younger men, we like Calhoun (he is green, but gifted) and Giambra (he seems almost ready) best.

Welterweights

A boxer like Carmen Basilio has got to eventually reap the consequences of his style of fighting, which calls for soaking up two punches to give one. Johnny Saxton's given another chance to show if he's the man for the job just about the time this issue's on sale. Both Saxton and Vince Martinez have more natural talent than Basilio, but they are neither as well conditioned nor as brave. In last September's bout with Basilio, the brilliant Saxton made serious mistakes that got him knocked almost senseless; Martinez, a consummate boxer, with a good punch, was bulled into submission by Tony De Marco, a slugger.

Ex-champion Tony De Marco could still recapture the title, but a more likely candidate is Gaspar Ortega, who has narrowly whipped De Marco twice. Considerable confusion reigns in this division, but an infusion of new blood in the months ahead should help straighten things out. Meanwhile, we rank the welterweights this way at press time:

Champion: Carmen Basilioof Syracuse, N. Y.: age 29; 68 bouts; 49 wins; 12 losses; 7 draws; 23 knockouts.

1. Johnny Saxtonof Brooklyn, N. Y.: age 26; 61 bouts; 54 wins; 5 losses; 2 draws; 21 knockouts.

2. Gaspar Ortegaof Mexico: age 21; 43 bouts; 36 wins; 7 losses; 15 knockouts.

3. Isaac Logartof Cuba: age 23; 57 bouts; 46 wins; 6 losses; 5 draws; 19 knockouts.

4. Tony De Marcoof Boston, Mass.: age 24; 53 bouts; 44 wins; 8 losses; 1 draw; 27 knockouts.

5. Vince Martinezof Paterson, N. J.: age 27; 56 bouts; 52 wins; 4 losses; 26 knockouts.

Because of his two wins over ex-champ De Marco and a close one over Logart, Ortega has got to be listed as the division's leading dark horse, but we think there are still better welterweights coming up and this should be an exciting division in 1957.

Lightweights

There will almost certainly be a change in the domination of the lightweight class soon. Joe Brown, the champion, is 30 years old. He was an unrated fighter until, as the climax of a series of peculiar bouts under semi-mobster management, he won the title in a decision over Bud Smith. Smith had previously won the crown from Jimmy Carter, who had been winning and losing it seemingly at the whims of his handlers.

The lightweight class has nowhere to go but up. It is traditionally one of the best in the sport. And there happen to be two or three promising men fighting here who may eventually raise it above the level of the Brown-Smith-Carter axis. Just now, the top men rate as follows:

Champion: Joe Brownof New Orleans, La.: age 30; 86 bouts; 64 wins; 14 losses; 8 draws; 27 knockouts.

1. Duilio Loiof Italy: age 27; 73 bouts; 68 wins; 1 loss; 4 draws; 17 knockouts.

2. Cisco Andradeof Los Angeles, Calif.: age 27; 37 bouts; 33 wins; 3 losses; 1 draw; 16 knockouts.

3. Ralph Dupasof New Orleans, La.: age 21; 74 bouts; 60 wins; 9 losses; 5 draws; 11 knockouts.

4. Larry Boardmanof Marlborough, Conn.: age 20; 36 bouts; 33 wins; 3 losses; 16 knockouts.

5. Orlando Zuluetaof Cuba: age 28; 98 bouts; 60 wins; 27 losses; 11 draws; 6 knockouts.

Loi, the Italian, with an excellent record over the years, deserves the first shot at Brown. But the light-footed Dupas, the exciting Boardman and the steadygoing Andrade, all Americans, are being considered ahead of him by promoters, with the idea of having a colorful American champion to match against the European. Boardman, a blond kid who can take you out with either hand, seemed ready to move straight to the head of the class – till he was suddenly taught one of the facts of life by veteran Zulueta – that a good left jab and a lot of experience can paralyze a world of raw power. Zulueta today is going nowhere. Boardman remains a bright possibility. Personally, we would recommend an elimination series: Loi vs. Dupas and Boardman vs. Andrade, the ultimate winner to fight and remove Brown. Of them all, I think Boardman, with a few more lessons, is most likely to be the man.

Featherweights

Sandy Saddler, the ivory-colored master of every trick and punch in the trade, is often accused of "sitting" on his featherweight title. It's doubtful if he will hold it much longer, by sitting or otherwise. He's been a pro fighter for 13 years, champion (with one intermission) for nearly nine, and he has piled up a mighty record for this day and age. He has been a real artist, too, in his awkward, cunning, brutal, but skillful way. But a change is in the offing. Either in the ring or through Saddler's retirement, we look for a new featherweight champion in 1957. The class shapes up like this:

Champion: Sandy Saddlerof New York, N. Y.: age 30; 162 bouts; 144 wins; 16 losses; 2 draws; 102 knockouts.

1. Miguel Berriosof Puerto Rico: age 24; 26 bouts; 20 wins; 6 losses; 3 knockouts.

2. Cherif Hamiaof France: age 25; 28 bouts; 26 wins; 1 loss; 1 draw; 13 knockouts.

3. Paul Jorgensenof Port Arthur, Tex.: age 21; 50 bouts; 45 wins; 4 losses; 1 draw; 16 knockouts.

4. Carmelo Costaof Brooklyn, N. Y.: age 22; 37 bouts; 30 wins; 3 losses; 4 draws; 3 knockouts.

5. Jean Sneyersof Belgium: age 29; 72 bouts; 57 wins; 10 losses; 5 draws; 18 knockouts.

Berrios, the tough, eager little Puerto Rican, and Hamia, swift and cherubic, who has shown good stuff here as well as abroad, seem the best of the lot. Here again, an elimination tournament – among Berrios, Hamia, Jorgenson, and Costa – is in order. The winner of such a shakedown should be about ready to take Saddler.

Bantam and Flyweights

No getting away from it: the bantams and flys are nearly extinct in America – a strong little man in the U.S. can get richer riding racehorses, and there are few strong little men left here. I have an idea that Billy Peacock, of Los Angeles, could beat either of the two recognized bantam titleholders, Mario d'Agata, of Italy, a deaf-mute, rated as champion by most world authorities, and Raton Macias, of Mexico, the candidate of the National Boxing Association. The flyweights have one of their best champions since the days of Villa and La Barba in the Argentine vest-pocket tiger, Pascual Perez. The strongest threat to Perez is the Mexican, Memo Diez. And there is an Australian, Bindi Jack, who may make it some day. But he will make nothing in America unless he rides winners at Belmont on the side.