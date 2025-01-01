Dinning-Drinking

Beneath the sidewalks of New York, the offest-beat things happen, especially at Julius Monk's Downstairs (51st. and 6th Ave). Joyous the spelunkers who lower themselves into this off-Broadway bin to catch merry songs and witty sayings rendered by the likes of Ceil Cabot, June Ericson, Bud McCreery, Gerry Matthews, et al. It's place to go after the theatre, especially if you've seen bad theatre and need 22 – count 'em – 22 hilarious acts to feel good all over gain. Guess Who Was There? is a perfect spoof of the jaded international set, notably "Elsa and Noel, Tallulah and Cole"; another skit is a reminiscence of Rome's golden era when maidens were "Appian Way-laid"; still another turns out to be a remotely Tibetan contribution to the forward march of juvenile forward march of juvenile delinquency: You Did Me Wrong at the Puberty Rite, and on and on and on. Guzzlers are encouraged to drink up the reasonable $3.50 minimum ($4 weekends), and to accommodate your glasses, ex-Ruban Bleu producer Monk has dispersed half-dollar sized tables through-out what might grinningly be called the "length and breadth" of this subterranean strong-box. The fun is halted only on Sundays, and the acts and performers change from time to time.