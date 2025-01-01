The Knack of Packing

Two-Suiter

Pullman Case

On vacation, you can practically keep yourself in Martinis by packing correctly. The pay-off is what you save in pressing bills. Nobody but hopeless slobs and compulsive putter-offers wait until moments before train or plane time to throw their clothes into a bag and make a dash for it. And it isn't a big deal either. It's merely a matter of what to put where, and folding it properly.

First, lay out your clothes, being sure that everything is free from wrinkles. If they are full of creases when you put them in that's exactly the way they'll come out. As miraculous as modern luggage is, it doesn't have built-in steam presses. Put in the heavier items, like shoes, first. Place the soles against the back of the case where the hinges are. Here they'll always be on the bottom and won't slide or shift. It's also a good idea to encase them in shoe socks, those knitted bags with drawstring closings. Jackets and trousers go in next. Remove the hangers from the case and place two pairs of trousers in alternate directions with the front creases toward the bag's hinges. In this position the trouser legs hang over the edges of the case in opposite directions. Then with the jackets on the hangers place them on top of the trousers and smooth out carefully. Tissue paper can be used to cushion the folds. Trousers are then folded over the a jackets and the jackets are folded over trousers, locking the garments together in a firm solid mass that allows for little slipping or sliding. Last, put shirts, toilet kit (Scotch Tape all bottle tops to prevent leakage), underwear, handkerchiefs, socks, etc. on top of the pile. Ties can be hung on elastic ribbon or tape that is usually part of the standard interior equipment. If no hanging equipment is provided, the ties can be rolled.

Even if most vacation clothes weigh only ounces, they still put on the pounds and it's wise to keep your luggage in the featherweight class. Some of the newest is made of magnesium, a practically weightless metal that has the stamina to withstand the punishment inflicted by terminal porters and baggage handlers. Streamlined and neatly styled, the new luggage carries its load well and makes a smart appearance doing it.

Packing Check List

Here's the run-down of everything you'll need for a two-week or slightly longer vacation including what you wear and what you pack. For shorter trips, the pullman case works out just fine; for longer treks, the two-suiter does yeoman duty. We've designed the check list for a two-suiter that gets in under the 40-pound limit for air travel within the United States and well below the 66-pound limit for first-class overseas flights. The surplus poundage you'll want to take up with loot gathered en route.

1 coat (all-purpose or rain)

1 hat

2 suits

1 sports jacket

1 pair of slacks

1 belt

6 cotton shirts, or 3 cotton and 2 dacron

2 pairs of shoes

6 cotton or 2 nylon T shirts

6 cotton or 2 nylon shorts

6 ties

12 handkerchiefs

6 pairs of socks

1 pair of garters

2 pairs of pajamas

1 robe and slippers

1 pair of sports shorts

bathing trunks

2 knit sports shirts or pull-overs

shaving kit

waterproof utility kit

Step 1: (to the right) insert shoes and all weightier items next to the hinges of the pullman bag to prevent slipping; shirts, socks, toilet kit, slippers, rolled neckties and belts are to be placed in the positions indicated.

Step 1: remove hangers, place trousers in alternate directions with legs projecting over edge of two-suiter. Lay in jackets on hangers, smooth out carefully; then put in divider board.

Step 2: fold trousers carefully over divider board, then fold jackets over trousers. Pack shoes, bottled refreshments and other heavy gear near hinges. Place shirts at the top of the bag; fill center space with toilet kit, socks, T-shirts, undershorts, rolled neckties and belts, handkerchiefs and other necessary paraphernalia.

Step 2: lay trousers and jackets over these items following same procedure as in the two-suiter. Because no hangers or dividing board are used, be sure to cushion folds with tissue paper. Put pajamas, undershorts, T-shirts, etc., in pocket of lid.

Step 3: fold frousers over jackets, then jackets over trousers, employing tissue paper wherever it is needed.