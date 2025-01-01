The Postal Peel of Peaches Page

One reason merrie England is so merrie is that the English have considerable respect for one another's personal lives and don't meddle much in the affairs of their friends and neighbors. This admirable attitude even penetrates the country's government offices, including, incredibly enough, her post office department. Unlike our own, which views itself as a sort of keeper of the public morals and critic of art and literature, the English postal department is apparently content with seeing to it that the mail is properly delivered through rain, sleet and all those other natural phenomena that try to stay its couriers from the swift completion of their rounds. As a result of this daringly debonair laissez-faire laxity, a certain burgeoning Briton named Peaches Page (a stripper at London's famed Windmill) is using the mails to titillate the males -- via a sort of remote-control, mail-order striptease which she employs to promote interest in her act. Thus, if you were an Englishman, you might receive a missive from Miss Peaches (saying. "I haven't seen much of you lately -- have you seen much of me?") in an envelope decorated with a photo of the lass decorously clothed. If you were moved to answer it, her next letter would bear on its envelope a rather barer photo of Miss P. Another Postal give-and-take would discover her still more décolleté -- and by the fourth epistolary exchange she'd be as bare as a skinned banana. The Englishmen involved seem to enjoy the missives, Peaches promotes her act and the British Post Office couldn't care less. We hope nobody will think we are merely punning when we say they strike us as being remarkably broad-minded.

What Britisher worth his pint of bitter wouldn't welcome a letter from such a charming miss?

And wouldn't he answer it--wouldn't you--to see what a further missive from Peaches might reveal?

Communiqué Number Three finds Peaches' natural good looks only slightly obscured by some drapery.

On the final envelope, Peaches seems ready for a game of cricket, though somewhat out of uniform.