There hasn't been a publication since Pi Sheng invented movable type back in 1041 A.D. that hasn't had its share of howling typographical booboos, and as an occasional offender ourself, our heart bleeds for any colleagues caught with their bloopers down. We must admit, though, that such disasters help brighten the day sometimes. The Orlando (Florida) Sentinel recently made reference to "Rex Harrison, star of Broadway's 'My Fair Lay'." The Everett (Washington) Herald released the intelligence that Errol Flynn is finished with swashbuckling movie roles: "Flynn," said the article, ". . . has announced that he's putting his period tights in mothballs and . . . hanging his raper over the fireplace." A St. Petersburg, Florida, newspaper, crowing about the pulling power of its classified ad section, announced proudly that "Mrs. Ralph R. Jones sold her bed after one insertion." And the Portland (Oregon) Journal has unearthed the mystical key to marital success in the comment of an octogenarian couple. Their piquant formula: "Don't get made at the same time."

•

The fight for last listing in the Manhattan phone book is on again. Current title holder is the Zzyzzy Ztamp Ztudioz, which, of course, sells poztage ztampz. We have a suggestion for anyone who wants to be still last-er in next year's book. Form a sleeping pill company and call it ZZZZZZZ.

•

A new and quite fancy delicatessen opened recently in Chicago with this legend prominently displayed over the door: What Foods These Morsels Be.

•

Pat Carroll, pert comedienne on the Sid Caesar show, shared our table at lunch the other day and breathlessly informed us of her answer to the popular Hero Sandwich. She calls it the Coward Sandwich and lists the yummy ingredients as filet of weakfish, yellow turnips, half-baked jellyfish and cherry jello, served, of course, on milktoast.