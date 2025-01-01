Carrie Radison, Miss June, 1957

Wide-eyed hopefuls from the hinterland incessantly batter the bastions of Broadway, determined, if need be, to follow to the letter Walter Huston's advice: "If you don't get anywhere by pounding your fists on the doors of producers' offices -- use your head." One such pretty pounder is flame-topped Carrie Radison of Philadelphia who, although she tells us she won't be 19 until November, has had her eye on that dressing-room star for some time. She made her dramatic debut at the age of 10 in summer stock in Minnesota and sang choral parts with the New York City Center Opera Company at 13. Behind her now is some TV work, as well as bit parts in films (Rock, Rock, Rock and Last Night in New York), but her real love is that odd room with the missing wall which is called The Stage. She shook a lithe leg in the chorus line of Wish You Were Here and recently played the feminine lead in an off-Broadway production of a Renaissance farce. It's a long, tough climb to the top, but there are plenty of good times along the way--exciting things to do ... places to see ... people to meet. And what could be more exciting for an earnest aspirant like Carrie than bowing in as our boudoir Playmate for June?

A drama workshop director analyzes Carrie's scene assignment.