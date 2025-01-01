White's Right

Ever on the alert for the good and the new -- and ever on guard to distinguish fad from fashion -- we predict a trend on which we unequivocally put our stamp of approval. This summer, say we, white trousers will be sported by those who know. Slacks or shorts, white's going to be the bottom for some of the best-looking outfits you'll see.

A rousing switch from drab winter grays and too-relaxed chinos, white trousers not only bespeak summer immediately, but also boast the added advantage of swinging from big social doings to the most casual goings-on with the greatest of ease. When a jacket is called for, white slacks couple up perfectly with brass-buttoned navy blue, a throwback to turn-of-the-century boating parties at Newport, but that isn't, by any means, the beginning or end of what to wear to top them. They're just as matey with madras and pal up nicely with deep-toned linen jackets or handsomely striped blazers. Just about the only apparel item with which they're not perfectly companionable is a light-toned cord jacket. Fact is, it's always best to join your white bottoms with a darker top, whatever it might be. Many guys in the know use the complete photo-negative approach and wear black for the upper story, with navy blue and fire-engine red as close seconds. The coalition of contrasts not only makes more of a point of the pants, but also comes through as a better get-up. On the more relaxed side of the picture, team your white with dark-colored sport shirts in good-looking stripes, checks or small overall patterns; or any one of the flocks of lightweight knits and pull-overs make good running mates, too.

Your choice of weights and weaves in white pants runs to a nice variety: linen, flannel, duck, cotton and synthetic blends galore. Most trousers are a pure white, but you can't go wrong with a thin hairline stripe thrown in -- deep red, black or navy. Whichever material you light on and whatever length you lean toward is strictly a matter of personal preference. But the long and the short of it is -- do it up white.

On the port page: the guy at the helm sports hairline-striped slacks, about $13, topped with a navy blue flannel blazer, about $40, both by Chester Laurie. The brashly-striped button-down is a Van Heusen, about $5.

Topside: the lad on the left is decked out in duck trousers by Chester Laurie, about $13, and an orlon pull-over shirt by Dee. His buddy's garb: linen slacks by Corbin, about $19, plus a summerweight, fine-striped orlon sweater by Robert Bruce, about $9.

On deck, left: eminently shipshape for voyagers or landlubbers, navy-striped cotton walk shorts, pleatless, by Corbin, about $14. The pure silk shirt is by Bronzini, about $18.

Aloft: white wool flannel walk shorts, by Dunlee, about $17, coupled with a blue India madras jacket by Chester Laurie, about $30. His silk shirt is by Bronzini, about $18.