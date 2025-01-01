Winters, The Winner

In last January's Playmate Review, we asked readers to choose their favorite beauty of the year just past. The torrent of letters and telegrams that poured in left no doubt about who copped the title of most popular Playmate of 1956: Lisa Winters, hands down.

The unusual twist about it all was that the lovely Lisa had never done a day of professional modeling in her life, was in reality a quiet, well-scrubbed, stay-at-home when photographer Bunny Yeager first spotted her waiting for a bus on a downtown Miami street corner. When Lisa appeared as Playboy's December Playmate, things began popping. Movie Moguls at Warner Brothers, Paramount, Twentieth Century-Fox and Universal-International proffered long-term contracts (none of which she has yet accepted); there were countless modeling and television offers, too; and she is being talked about as a possible lead in the upcoming cinema biography, The Jean Harlow Story. All of these accolades have left a shy, book-loving blonde somewhat dazed, but exceedingly happy. To make Playboy readers happy, too, Bunny Yeager (who is now Lisa's personal manager) invited a Bikini-bedecked Lisa for a day at the beach and snapped these fetching photos of your Playmate of the Year.