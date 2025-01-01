The Innocent Ambassadors (Rinehart, $4.95) is the account of a trip that took Philip Wylie and spouse to Hawaii to view their first grandchild and, characteristically, brought them home by way of the Far East, Near East and Europe. Although Wylie is particularly concerned with the attitudes toward America, and the inroads of Communism in critical areas, his book is a fascinating blend of tourist-travel adventure and personal comment. "When many Americans go abroad," states the author, "they will find to their horror and hunger great cities without mashed or French fried potatoes and whole nations without ketchup." Though fearful of the ideological wash of the Communist tide, Wylie still found time to visit a Tokyo burleycue in which a succession of attractive Japanese girls sang, danced and simultaneously removed their kimonos with un-oriental insinuation. Through all his wanderings, from China to India, from the land of Canaan to Italy, Wylie's trained eye and ear have caught the kaleidoscope of vivid insights and assorted enjoyments which provide the condiments for observations and comments less easily digested. As an ambassador, Mr. Wylie isn't quite as innocent as the book title indicates.

A peek at the peccadillos peculiar to the country club set is afforded in John Marquand's droll expose, Life at Happy Knoll (Little, Brown, $3.75). Through a sheaf of letters from a board member to the president emeritus, we see that life among the sand traps is no cinch. For one thing, there's the problem of the newer club (Hard Hollow) with an on-the-ball membership committee that seems to corral all the well-to-do. There is the inefficient old barkeep who can't be canned because too many venerable members have made him their confidant while in their cups. Then there's the distinguished scion whose capers have caused the club certain financial deficits: after all, one could hardly remonstrate with the exuberance of a young lad of fine family who thought it proper to greet the dawn with a bonfire fueled by two costly couches. Such is the stuff of strife at Happy Knoll, and Mr. Marquand has obviously enjoyed writing this gentle satire. No one's feelings will really be hurt and a lot of golfers and non-golfers alike will enjoy his inoffensive poke at brassie-mashie living.