Playboy's Yacht Party

For Adventurous fun and excitement, for the intimacy and privacy of a small world in itself, for the pleasures of being on the water and in it – and snugged down cozily after dark – there's nothing that comes anywhere near a cruise party on a husky, handsome yacht, if you have the right crew aboard.

When the good ship Gallant – a twomasted schooner, luxury yacht, race winner and, as yachtsmen say, goldplater – left her mooring and moved out into the waters along the California Coast, all these conditions were met.

But even before that, the special fun that goes with a yacht party had started. The girls had gathered together and packed in hampers smoked rainbow trout pate and other tinned delicacies, hors d'oeuvres – and heartier fare. The best in liquors – and plenty of chilled beer – had already been stowed in the ship's stores and when the entire group stepped from the yacht club launch onto Gallant's teak deck, that special atmossphere of a shared adventure was already on them all.

The girls stowed their personal gear below in the cabin and staterooms while

Gallant slipped her mooring and, under power, headed out of the harbor. Once clear of the breakwater, her skipper headed her into the wind and all hands manned the halyards to make sail. The motor was killed. Gallant's canvas bellied to the breeze as she fell off a bit – and then came that glorious moment when a sailing vessel comes alive.

Outward bound and with sheets cleated home, Gallant became a single-hander and everyone took a trick at the wheel – always with plenty of company in the cockpit. While landlubbers sweltered ashore, the girls went below to change into their swimsuits and as Gallant headed for the calmer waters of a sheltered private cove, all hands made ready for the water sports to come. For a proper yacht party isn't merely a matter of sailing. There are rugged types who's idea of fun is to perch on the windward rail of a racing machine with the lee rail under and icy spray drenching them, but Gallant's crew had no such thought in mind – though the ship can show her heels to any vessel in her class.

So, as the cove was reached and the anchor bit into the sandy bottom, sail was lowered. Everyone hit the drink for a cooling swim. Those who like the sport

donned kelp suits and skindiving gear and sought the underwater gardens where they played tag and caught lobsters and fish for dinner. Others climbed the swimming ladder and peeled off wet suits to bask in the sun on the forward deck. The radio played for dancing and someone broke out refreshments to be passed among those who lolled and chatted in the cockpit. The dinghy served as home base for the skindivers, and the sea pony – a self-powered water scooter – skimmed about with everyone taking turns tandem.

The afternoon passed in this happy atmosphere of relaxed and intimate good fun and by cocktail time all had had their fill of sun and water and sport. The cool evening breeze came up and the whole gang gathered aft in sweaters and

slacks to share the cup that cheers. Then there was dancing to a slow blues on Gallant's wide decks, a couple went below to start a bucket of sea water boiling on the stove for dinner, and as the sun lit the sky with the brilliant hues of sunset and the first bright stars appeared, everyone paused for a moment in that murmurous silence – accentuated by the quiet lapping of wavelets against the hull – which is known only away from the bustling land.

After a sumptuous seafood feast around the cabin table – with a good white wine and good talk – quiet descended on Gallant again as full dark greeted those who made their way back on deck. The radio was turned low, the anchor light glowed on the forestay; for some there was an intimate nightcap on the cabin divans, others sought their berths, and there were those who stretched out on deck under the shimmering stars of the summer night.

When planning a cruise, it's most important to select the right crew.

At the end of a full and fun-packed day at sea the crew gets into slacks and sweaters to relax and savour drinks and talk and music before going below for that sea-fresh lobster dinner. Dawn sampled all the good things a yacht at evening has to offer: a shared cocktail in the cabin, refreshments in the cockpit, watching the colors of a sailor's sunset – and that moment when one is blissfully oblivious.

Sheila

Dawn

Lisa

Shirley

Left: all sails set and outward bound.

Above: everyone pitches in to work ship.

Below: In one of Gallant's spacious staterooms, Dawn (Playboy's May Playmate) slides into a portside bunk to doff her dungarees. Then (right) in half bikini, she pauses before the mirror to pin up her hair.

Right: As Gallant pokes her bowsprit into the privacy of the blue Pacific, the girls go below to change into swim suits while the men don diving gear, Meanwhile, a sheltered cove is reached, sail is lowered and, as the vessel comes to anchor, some of the crew (opposite page) go about providing a fresh-caught seafood banquet for all hands.

Opposite: Sheila replaces Dawn at the mirror while, girl-like, they seem to take forever in getting ready to go topside for a dunk in the drink.

Opposite page, top left: In the cockpit, some of the crew seem fascinated by the skindivers' finny catch brought from the chilly depths.

Then (above) over the side she goes.

Left: Dawn zips up her kelp suit and ties on her skindiving cap.

Above, after their skin-tingling undersea frolic, Dawn and Sheila gratefully greet the warmth and privacy of the forward deck where they towel dry, strip off bra tops and take turns applying sun tan lotion to each other's backs.

Below, they stretch out for a nap and sunbath, relaxed and shielded from the breeze by the windward bulwark.

Shirley (top right) hooked a tandem ride on the self-powered sea pony.

Just before the cocktail hour all hands abandoned ship for the day's final dip. Sheila and Dawn awoke from their nap and thought it would be fun to slip over the side in their sunbathing garb (above and right).

Center right: Dawn descends the companionway ladder, last one out as the evening coolness sends all aboard.