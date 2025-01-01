A maiden from the Bosphorus,

With eyes as bright as phosphorus,

Once wed the mighty bailiff

Of the caliph

Of Kelat.

Though diligent and zealous, he

Was somewhat prone to jealousy.

Considering her beauty,

'Twas his duty

To be that.

It might be mentioned, casually,

That blue as lapis lazuli,

He dyed his lips, his lashes,

His mustaches

And his beard.

And, just because he did it, he

Aroused his wife's timidity.

Her terror she dissembled

Yet she trembled

When he neared.

Yuazuram, oh yuazuram.

Glory hallelujah, yuazuram.

This feeling insalubrious

Soon made her most lugubrious,

And bitterly she missed her

Elder sister,

Marie Anne;

She asked if she might write her to

Come down and spend a night or two,

And Bluebeard answered rightly

And politely,

"Yes, you can."

When business would necessitate

A journey, he would hesitate,

But, fearing to mistrust her,

He would trust her

With the keys.

Bidding her most prayerfully,

"I beg you, use them carefully.

Don't look what I deposit

In the closet,

If you please."

Bluebeard, the Monday following,

His jealous feeling swallowing,

Packed all his clothes together

In a leather-

Bound valise,

And, pseudo-reprehensibly,

He started out, ostensibly,

By traveling to learn a

Bit of Smyrna

And of Greece.

His wife made but a cursory

Inspection of the nursery.

The kitchen and the airy

Little dairy

Were a bore.

Likewise the large and scanty rooms,

The billiard, bath and ante-rooms,

But not that interdicted

And restricted

Little door.

At last, her curiosity

Awakened by the closet he

So carefully had hidden,

And forbidden

Her to see,

This damsel disobedient

Did something inexpedient,

And in the keyhole tiny

Turned the shiny

Little key.

She shrieked aloud convulsively

And started back repulsively.

Ten heads of girls he'd wedded

And beheaded

Met her eye.

And turning 'round most terrified,

Her darkest fears were verified,

For Bluebeard stood behind her,

Come to find her

On the sly.

Perceiving she was fated to

Be soon decapitated, too,

She telegraphed her brothers

And some others

What she feared.

And sister Anne looked out for them,

In readiness to shout for them

Whenever in the distance

With assistance

They appeared.

But only from the battlement

She saw some dust that cattle meant.

The ordinary story

Isn't gory,

It's a jest.

For here's the truth unqualified,

Her husband wasn't mollified.

Her head is in his bloody

Little study

With the rest.