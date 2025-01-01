Dolores Donlon, Miss August, 1957

Much Has Been Said and written about the "girl-next-door" quality of Playboy's Playmates, even in literate journals like The Nation and the Saturday Review, and we've done a goodly bit of the saying ourselves.

Lately, though, we've been wondering if the lot of us haven't been guilty of sloppy thinking in this area. For every girl (unless she's a hermit, and we don't know many of those) lives next door to someone; and, in this sense, every girl is a girl-next-door. Take Dolores Donlon, our August Playmate, for instance. This lithe, long-limbed, languorous, luscious blonde drives a snow-white T-bird and a baby-blue Cad and lives in a two-story Spanish-style house with a swimming pool and 20 rooms (eight of them bedrooms).

But does all this make her any less of a girl-next-door? Not if you happen to live next door to her in Beverly Hills, California, it doesn't--and we know a couple of lucky lads who do.

Miss August Playboy's Playmate of the Month

Dolores graces a couch in her sumptous living room, above; and, below, tawnily takes ten in one of her eight boudoirs.

