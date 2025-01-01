View from a Penthouse

The Majesty of Mountains, the serenity of quiet streams, the teeming opulence of wooded places: these are optic treats extolled in song and story. And yet a city man, from the terrace of his lofty penthouse dwelling, can find scenes just as satisfying. As we stand here, cool drink in hand, there is ravishment in the jagged, crowded, glittering sky line of Manhattan; for majesty, the slim monolith of the Empire State Building and the massive, masculine dominance of the U.N. edifice are second to none; the Hudson River has the serenity of a stream, with a sweep and grandeur the stream lacks. And directly below us, on the patio of apartment 14B, a Miss Hotchkiss is--at this very moment--preparing to take a sun bath. Ah, yes, there is much to be said for the city.

the view is one of the real pleasures of penthouse living

Venus Observed becomes Venus Observer, registering surprise and dismay.

Venus Observed becomes Venus Observer, registering surprise and dismay.

As we were saying, the Hudson River and the Empire State are beautiful to behold.

As we were saying, the Hudson River and the Empire State are beautiful to behold.

As we were saying, the Hudson River and the Empire State are beautiful to behold.