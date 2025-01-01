Jacquelyn Prescott, Miss September, 1957

This month, the credit for Playmate discovery goes to a sharp-eyed space salesman on playmate advertising staff. During a call on the account executive of a hot ad prospect, our boy's peepers lighted on 117 pounds of pulchritude named Jacquelyn Prescott. She is this particular exec's valued private secretary, troubleshooter, human tickler file and all-'round Girl Friday. It seemed to our salesman that she would also make a most valued Girl Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, so when he finished his pitch to her boss, he tried one on her. He learned that Miss Prescott is talented as well as efficient and beautiful: she makes a hobby of sketching, he found out, and harbors a secret desire to design the costumes for a lavish Broadway musical. As we said, this fellow is a space salesman, and he successfully sold this sexy secretary on the idea of occupying space on a certain triple-page center-spread. He sold the exec on advertising in Playboy,too.

Miss September Playboy's Playmate of The Month

Above: Jacquelyn relaxes on weekends with a sketch pad.

Below: back on the job, she cross-indexes an important file.