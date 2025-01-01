Playboy's Pigskin Preview

The Unexpected: there's nothing like it in telling a tale, giving a gift, waging a war or planning a play in that crispest of contests, the football game.

That's why, when the frost is on the pumpkin and the days dwindle down to a precious few, stadiums are stuffed to the busting-point with restless, eager pennant-wavers of both genders. Why are they there? To display school spirit? To cement friendships? To tilt hipflasks? To watch a bunch of bruisers gang up on a poor little parcel of pigpelt?

Sure. But mainly they're there to be surprised.

Among the major teams, top talent is usually spread around pretty equally: no big-time school really relies on team personnel alone. Certainly the book of gridiron knowledge is open to all: each team trots out the same old basic plays, just like the half-time brass-blowers blare out the same old Sousa marches season after season. It's the element of surprise – the twisteroo supplied by a cunning coach – that gives a team that winning edge. And if the surprise is nothing more than the glare of chrome, tailfins and a two-tone paint job on what is later revealed to be a familiar old jalopy from, say, Bob Zuppke's garage . . . who cares?

A few years back the Rules Committee abruptly obliterated the two-platoon system and signaled the mad rush to the running game; but Bud Wilkinson, true to the Sooner legend, was already there with the split-T and units of two-way players. Anticipating this season's de-nudement by graduation, the Sage of the Osage began experimenting long ago with variations adapted to new personnel. Such forward thinking is one reason for sticking with the champ – especially when he still has men around like Clendon Thomas, my back-of-the-year, and Bill Krisher, one of my All-America guards.

But these things go on all over. Bobby Dodd owes much of his eminence to the Belly Play but is reported veering from his inelegant invention as others still veer toward it. One of the veerers is Duffy Daugherty; but as Duffy subtracts from the successful Michigan State multiple system, Art Guepe, down at Vanderbilt, is adding up to a super-multiple "centipede" system. Terry Brennan was last seen talking with Bowden Wyatt; and if Terry sweetens his Notre Dame T with Wyatt's Tennessee single wing, he will be back in the vicinity of Rockne's old "box." Forest Evashevski made Iowa the Cinderella of the Corn, and of the Rose Bowl, by wafting a wand of single-wing blocking over T plays.

Of such tiny items are gridiron fortunes made; but it's a bit tough on the poorer coaches who can't afford to experiment. This year, with everybody copying and trading, the technical picture will be kaleidoscopic. The split-T, still dominant, will have as many variations as the farmer's daughter joke. The running game will be mixed with enough passing to keep the defenses from erecting barricades like Miami's (Florida) nine-man line. Newest swings are to spreads and wings. Every coach with manpower will be using two units of two-way men; the very rich will have a third.

That's about the way it will look on the field, whether you park on the 50-yard line or watch in weather-proofed luxury. The TV scene apparently retains the same proportion of national and regional games; but there will be more Big Ten games and none at all from the Southeast Conference, which has incensed the boll weevil belt. All of this, of course, is pretty much academic to the small and intermediate schools whose marginal gate receipts long ago suffered a fate worse than amateur death – done in by the very Game-of-the-Week telecast which was invented to save them. But indications are that the current TV status will remain quo for a while – until that unknown day when unpredictable Pay-TV will solve the unsolvable.

Meanwhile, back in the Halls of Ivy, the faculty men are still on the horns of the dilemma they unwittingly accepted when they began to conduct this roistering, mushrooming amateur sport for profit. This year's solution is the violently controversial Basis-in-Need partial scholarship, which opponents call The Pauper's Oath. The idea is for the school to supply only the amount of money which the family cannot provide. Implementation calls for sworn tax-type statements.

By accepting the principle of at least partial financial reward to amateur athletes, the colleges may have taken the first step toward tossing the amateur system out the window, where it has long been anyway. This gridiron civil war may also be averted at the brink. And with this peaceful thought, let's hop on our cross-country Univac powered by the who's who of college football. The ratings that follow are based on predicted team records and severity of team schedules.

Change? Look to the East. Vitality is busting out all over what had begun to resemble a heterogeneous sprawl following de-emphasis and television. Last year four Early Settlers finished in the top 20 and two went on to bowls. This time they figure to do as well.

The long-discussed Eastern Conference is informally taking shape. Chief bar to formal organization would still seem to be service academy policies with regard to national schedules. Navy plays only three Eastern schools this time on a card that ranges as far as Berkeley, California, and might include a post-season stop at the Cotton Bowl if the Middies, with only center Bob Reif-snyder standing out among three-deep stalwarts, can win eight of their 10, including the old Army game. The Cadets might be as stubborn as last fall, when they tied. They have an experienced quarterback for the first time in three seasons; but guard Stan Slater is the only "name."

Pitt should be right back with a well-rounded squad led by my All-America center Charley Brueckman and pro-prospect Jim McCusker. The tough Panthers open with Oklahoma and, if all goes well, can go to a bowl with a climactic win over Penn State. But Rip Engle has another "faceless wonder" in the making, perhaps even better than last year's big surprise. Syracuse will miss Jim Brown but has my All-Americaend, Dick Lasse, and enough others to get in the bowl photo. Fred Rice may have a tough shave in his Colgate inaugural – men missing. Holy Cross and Boston U. have plenty of men; as has Boston College, which is dedicating a new on-campus stadium with Navy.

(How long since we've had news like that?)

The first families of the Ivy League may overemphasize education; but, in their fashion (and contrary to apparent opinion elsewhere), they do not discriminate against scholars with big legs who can run the hundred in 11 seconds – in a football suit. Yale proved that last season and was playing top-10 football at the finish. The Elis have lost their three-year vets and now Princeton steps up with the monkey on its back. Penn, ready to challenge for Ivy leadership, still plays Navy and Penn State; but for all the rest it's round robin and satellites. The league is so well-balanced that the two new coaches, Buff Donelliat Columbia and John Yovicson at Harvard, could prove downright un-chumly on any given day. The Ivies will pass more than most; and are hoping for their own TV package when the control dam breaks.

Things are looking straight up in the three chief subdivisions. It is no longer necessarily an upset when an Ivy Leaguer is beaten by one of the six Yankee Conference state schools; and that other day may arrive when they will start taking the big boys of the Eastern Conference. Connecticut, with a great back in Lenny King, is the class now but Massachusetts has announced itself. Williams looks best-dressed of the "Potted Ivy" group. To the South, among the "Turnpike Conference," Delaware will contest Lehigh. Gettysburg and Lafayette.

The Midwest has long been considered the pulsing power of the game, chiefly because it has produced and retained more well-coached high school players – "until now" some coaches mourn. They say that the "Need" regulations and forms are already driving prospects to more realistic sections where the lads can get better financial deals – and Dad will not have to stretch his bankroll and perhaps his conscience. That's for the future and it could happen. I've seen the "tax" forms. But this season the Big Ten should be close to its all-time competitive best with five schools among my top national 11; and not a patsy in the League.

In picking Iowa I'm brashly bucking my advisors who put Michigan State on top, evidently figuring that the crippling injuries which hit in mid season last time are not apt to strike again. The Spartans have flocks of well-coached men led by tremendous Dan Currie, whom I'm retaining at guard on my All-America though he will start at center. Line-backing is his forte. Walt Kowalczyk could be the take-charge backfield guy if he plays back to his '55 soph form. Iowa's glaring empty sleeve is a successor to Kenny Ploen at quarterback; but Alex Karras, one of my All-America tackles, leads two big returning lines of the type that makes backfield . work pleasant. he Hawks are ineligible to return to the Rose Bowl; but conference, national and coach-of-the-year incentives should be enough.

Francis Wallace's 1957 Preview All-America Team

Michigan, led by junior fullback John Herrnstein, looks as good as anybody but is the only one of the top five which must meet the other four. And this could very well be the year for Minnesota, where my All-America quarterback Bob Cox engineers a fearsome crew that includes 18 of last season's first 22. Ohio State does not appear as well-stacked as usual, but Woody Hayes will be shooting with two units and more passing.

Ray Eliot has a big if in an otherwise pleasant Illini landscape: halfback Bob Mitchell's chronic knee. Ara Parseghian, who did so well in his frosh season at Northwestern, will have an even better squad, including back Bob McKeiver and guard Al Viola, but will lack that psychological surprise. Purdue has lost its air major, Lenny Dawson, but returns a good ground crew topped by fullback Mel Dillard, tackle Wayne Farmer and center Neil Habig. Wisconsin may get iyt if the starless category with soph back Eddie Hart who broke all of Alan Ameche's high school records at Kenosha.

Notre Dame? Nobody will know until the Purdue opener. It could be another sad season; but the youthful Irish were not as bad as they looked last year while being stunned by incredible injuries and eight opponents – six of whom finished in the top 20. The fabulous Hornung is gone but junior Bob Williams and soph George Izo, are expected to do well enough at quarterback. Army replaces North Carolina in the only schedule change. Marquette expects to do better with a junior cast. Bowling Green is a whispering favorite over Miami to repeat as Mid-America Conference champ.

Signals from Tobaccoland indicate that Duke, which usually barely filters into the top 20, will blaze its way good, like a deep squad should, to a much higher spot en route to the Orange Bowl. Could be – with backs Harold McElhaney and Wray Carlton and guard Roy Hord. But Smilin' Bill Murray can't just Puff through a full Conference schedule plus visitors like Navy, Rice and Georgia Tech.

Observe the Blue Devil road map. South Carolina will have much the same cast, now juiced-up juniors, which derailed Duke in the '56 opener. Maryland, after a 2-7-1 collapse every bit as shocking as Notre Dame's, will be back with 29 lettermen who have had a year to brood over injuries and other gridiron slings and arrows. The mood of the Terps will be revealed in a national TV opener against Texas A&M. Then there's super-salesman James Moore Tatum who will be back at North Carolina for his second season with the store stocked with some of the sophs he must have sold, especially Cornell Johnson and Don Coker, backfield items.

Virginia will have more help this time for an Unsung Hero back, James A. H. Bakhtiar, a future Iranian medic who, in two seasons with a loser, has played 55 to 60 minutes line-backing, kicking and gaining 1612 yards, mostly by putting his head down and boom! Clemson, last year's Atlantic Conference titlist, will depend on good sophs, notably quarterback Harvey White. North Carolina State will be dangerous with 10 regulars, including back Dick Christy, while Wake Forest reports better depth for Paul Amen's prayerful second season.

West Virginia meets four of the top Eastern Conference schools and would be happy to join such a dan-dan-dandy group. Meanwhile Pappy Lewis, who has won 20 straight Southern Conference battles, will find trouble enough in his own preserve with George Washington and a classy Virginia Tech. New coaches, Milton Drewer at William & Mary, and Eddie Teague at Citadel, inherit squads which might bring some victory sun to these recently cloudy campi. Richmond, Furman and especially VMI, report shoring up with some sparkling individuals. Troubled with insomnia? Southern grid doctors recommend Lenoir Rhyne, a college, as a sleeper.

The Southeastern Conference (and the Southwestern) operates on a Grant-in-Aid system which awards scholarships on merit without regard to need; and requires signed letters-of-intent which prohibit schools from pursuing a boy who has committed himself. The SEC offers its time-tested solution to the NCAA for trial on a national basis. (I hastily concur and initial.)

The realistic folks down here also fully appreciate the importance of coaching personality and organization. They pick Tennessee to repeat over Bowden Wyatt's objection that he has lost seven regulars, including ace drummer Johnny Majors. Georgia Tech is rated second though Bobby Dodd protests that he returns only six of his first 22. Each mentor pleads with anguished logic; but those who know them best also know that (a) 26 Volunteer letter-men include such backs as Tommy Bronson, Dave Anderson and 47-yard-average punter Bobby Gordon; and (b) among 19 Tech lettermen are All-America center candidate Don Stephenson and halfback Stan (the fabulous) Flowers. Also, presumably, some "red-shirts" (sophomores, usually, withheld from competition to save a year of eligibility).

Dixie is stuffed with stars, any of whom might fall on and collapse the Conference as Johnny Majors undeniably did last year. Auburn has three: runner Tommy Lorino, heavy-duty back Bobby Hope and end Red Phillips who must also play back to his '55 soph form to justify my All-America selection. But the War Eagles may have quarterback trouble. Ole Miss, perhaps a bit below the excellent personnel level of recent campaigns, calls its Gene Hickerson "best tackle in the section" – despite the presence at Kentucky of my lineman-of-the-year Lou Michaels who, with Glenn Shaw and other soph backs, makes the blue grass entry a very dark horse.

Mississippi State rates its junior Billy Stacy "the best split-T quarterback in the land"; and backs him with a veteran squad so solid that the entire soph class has been red-shirted. Wade Walker is aiming this missile at Tennessee, Oct.5. Bob Woodruff will be dangerous at Florida with back Jim Rountree and tackle Charlie Mitchell. Miami has "the best sophs in history" who will need only mileage to match the speed of any winter visitors, especially Pitt in their TV clash Dec.6. The deep south comes up with two top sophs, Billy Cannon at LSU and Richard Petitbon at Tulane. Cannon, the runner, will be backing up fullback Jim Taylor; Petitbon, a rugged "Hornung-type" passer, will support clever lightweight quarterback Gene Newton.

George Shaw and Lenny Moore were top pro rookies of the last two seasons. To the best of my knowledge the only All-America first teams they ever made were in my Preview. I am not merely bragging but pointing up the fact that I may be saying the same next year about Vanderbilt's Phil King, a 6' 4", 210-pound buffalo with the speed of a deer who is also durable. If Vandy lights up, this Cherokee Chief might highball all the way to pro bonus pick. Dean Wally Butts, my Unsung Hero Coach, will begin his 19th campaign at Georgia with one of his favorite types – soph passer Charlie Britt. And Alabama, a year away but coming, has a do-it-all soph back in Gary O'Steen.

This is where you need the ouija board to check the Crystal ball; and tea leaves wouldn't hurt either. This is where it is not unusual for a Southwestern Conference team to bounce from bottom to top in two years, a trip the Aggies finished last season; or for a fourth-place selection to improve from week to week and finally look best of all, as Baylor did in beating Tennes- (continued on page 77) see in the Cotton Bowl.

Pigskin Preview (continued from page 64) see in the Cotton Bowl.

This time it's supposed to be a race between these Texas Titans whose Oct. 26 battle may be the Game-of-the-Year. They offer complete contrasts. Bear Bryant may have the three brightest stars on any one team in my number two All-America back, John Crow: Charles Krueger, whose raves make him sound like a fictional tackle; and end John Tracey. Soph quarterback Charles Milstead may move ahead of two veterans. The problem, if any, is experienced line depth – which happens to be the Baylor strength. In his first year as head coach. Sam Boyd substituted so freely that he had three durable units going at the end. He lost first-string backs but speedy sophs are available. Guard Clyde Letbetter and tackle Charley Bradshaw have already been drafted. I'm taking Baylor on hard-nosed depth.

But what about Rice, whose "calendar coach" Jess Neely has 28 of his first 33. and good sophs? Darrell Royal, one of the magical young coaches, would need only a small miracle to make a contender out of the wealthy material, headed by back Walt Fondren, he inherited at Texas. Meanwhile Arkansas is the official dark horse; and if quarterback George Walker, out last year with a bad knee, should soundly back up fullback Gerald Nesbitt, the Hillbilly Cinderella might ride again, as in '54. TCU, having lost Jim Swink and a pond-full of other Horned Frogs, has sophs, and has left a call for '58, at which time Bill Meeks might begin to see progress in the new victory garden he's begun spading at SMU.?

Texas Tech is stock-piling bombs for '60, when it begins Southwest Conference competition. Texas Western, which climaxed seven years of steady progress last season by winning its first Border Conference title, will be back with good hands, with chief competition from Arizona State (Tempe) and West Texas. Ed Doherty has taken over the job of producing blooms in the Arizona drouth.

Oklahoma has won 40 straight games; scored in 116 straight; has had five undefeated seasons in the last eight, has won two consecutive national titles. But Bud Wilkinson has lost 18 lettermen, including seven starters and his first two quarterbacks. He is in one of his rebuilding years. Not even Wilkinson should be expected to win right off with inexperienced talent, no matter how promising.

But who's to beat him? A valid criticism of the Sooner saga has been weakness of Conference opposition. The Big Eight (Oklahoma A&M has been added) has been trying to do something about that. Colorado, dedicated to the task, has several times come close, and actually held a 19-6 half-time lead in '56. Kansas has been moving steadily closer under Chuck Mather; and this year, draws the favored spot on the Sooner schedule between Texas and Colorado. Missouri has brought in brilliant young Frank Broyles to install the Georgia Tech-niques. Iowa State has imported Jim Myers from the Red Sanders staff at UCLA. Myers will find center Ellis Rainsberger captaining the team for the second season.

In addition to these grid-slingers, Bud will this year face a new hazard: two of his men, Bill Jennings at Nebraska and Darrell Royal at Texas will be trying to gun him down. If Notre Dame comes up to their Nov. 16 meeting with a reasonable chance, the last team to beat Oklahoma might be the next. But none of these seems quite ready. Best chance to break the Sooner dominance would seem to go to Pitt in the Sept. 21 season's opener for both. I saw the last game Oklahoma failed to win – the 7-7 tie in '53 when the Panthers practically gun-whipped Bud's boys. Wilkinson was also looking for a quarterback that day. If junior David Baker proves to be the lad for the job against Pitt, Oklahoma will have an excellent chance to win its third straight national title, for one of a number of records.

In addition to the Oklahoma Aggies, the Missouri Valley Conference has also lost Detroit to travel economy; but it has picked up toughies in Cincinnati and North Texas State. Houston again figures to lead this loop, with Hal Lahar, who did wonders at Colgate, directing a promising squad that may, however, be too young for some of its outside competition. The Aggies, a year away from big-time, should be ready when they begin Big Eight play about '60. As of now they think their Duane Wood is "better than any halfback in the section" which happens to include my back-of-the-year, Clendon Thomas. Tulsa also has a fond regard for its do-it-all back Joe Cagliola.

The picture window out here shows Utah, Wyoming and Denver again. The Utes appear to have an edge in sectional play but take on Army and Colorado outside the Skyline Conference. Wyoming, undefeated last time, loses eight starters and changes from 10 years of single wing to Bob Devaney's multiple. Denver's losses dug deep into the third string but the raw material is promising. Hal Kopf got off to a fast start at Brig-ham Young and figures to move into the main contention, perhaps even this season.

Colorado A&M took on a new moniker and came out as Colorado State University. A dowry of sophs came with the name. Dick Clausen hopes to shift to the winning side in his second season at New Mexico. The Air Force Academy plays five Skyline schools in this third year of competition. Army is scheduled for '59 and Navy for '60 at which time the Falcons expect to be flying high. On Oct. 11 of this year they will test-flight against George Washington in the national capital.

Pacific? The small war over the battered ghost of amateurism has spread to such issues and personalities that all us bystanders had better stay innocent. Assuming that moves to disbar or resign have failed, and that the disputed 10 Bruin and eight Trojan seniors will not play, my counselors favor Oregon State to retain its championship followed by Washington, USC and UCLA. But the Beavers cannot return to the Rose Bowl for a second straight year: the next three are ineligible by continuing probations. So the fifth best Coast squad may go to Pasadena. Alas, poor Conference. But now to the fields of friendly strife.

Oregon State is conceded an edge because Tommy Prothro still has his two fine backs, Joe Francis and Earnel Dur-den, and enough of the others who made the surprise trip through last year's disrupted field. But Washington could do it. Jim Owens takes over the Husky reins at the agree of 30, but with a royal coaching background of Wilkinson, Bryant and Tatum apprenticeship. He will inherit perhaps the best first-string material, especially backs. The Trojans and Bruins will delve deep into sophomore, jayvee and red-shirt pools to replace their displaced seniors.

Don Clark, who moves up at USC (Jess Hill is now Athletic Director) shows no "names" but will field a representative first 11. Red Sanders at UCLA will have fine tailbacks in marvelous (49.3 average) punter Kirk Wilson and John Adams, who scans 6'3" and 235 pounds. Pete Elliott, who has had recent training under Wilkinson (there's that name again) inherits a promising squad from Pappy Waldorf at California.

Chuck Taylor, rebuilding at Stanford after last year's late-season collapse, will undoubtedly be pointing for the California game, winner of which now figures to go to the Rose Bowl – unless, perchance, Oregon should have it sewn up by that time. The Webfoots, much better than they looked last season, finished strong and could stage the surprise party. Bill Steiger. Washington State end, caught 39 passes for 607 yards in '56, ran 59 yards for a t.d. from punt formation and plays defense, too. Dick Bass, COP junior, will be one of the nation's best backs if a calcified knee behaves. San Jose – new boys, new system, new coach (Bob Titchenal)– fears a drab season.

End Zone

For everyone not included, the nice things I intended to say about your school and your fine lads, blame lack of space.

It should again be pointed out, perhaps, that I do not claim my All-America picks are necessarily the best: nor my Top Teams necessarily the strongest. What I am giving you is a preview of how things will look at season's end: of the individual and team honors that will be accorded at that time. I do not make those selections in November; nor always agree with them. I have to guess what they will be: forecast the future from knowledge of the past.

If you're wondering why Wilkinson isn't my coach-of-the-year, it's because Bud won the honor long ago and there seems to be an unwritten law against repeaters. Evashevski's chief rivals for this honor (and the spoilers I fear most) are Bear Bryant of Texas A&M and Murray Warmath of Minnesota.

See you in that Happy Punting Ground where everyone has a season's pass to a pair of seats on the 50-yardline.

The All-America Squad

(Any one of whom, if the ball bounces right, might make the All-America 11.) Ends: Marcontell (Baylor); Gibbons (Iowa); Tracey (Tex. A&M); Bryant (Texas); Steiger (Wash. St.); Nabors (Ga. Tech); Stiller (Okla.); Van Galder (Stan.); Kaiser (Mich. St.); Prahst (Mich.); Wheatcroft (Calif.); DeGrant (Ore. St.); Wetoska (ND).

Tackles: Krueger (Tex. A&M); Hickerson (Miss.); Klein (Iowa); McCusker (Pitt); Day (Wash.); Burke (Mich. St.); Youso (Minn.); Farmer (Purdue); Robertshaw (Brown); Bradshaw (Baylor); Mitchell (Fla.); Whitmire (Rice); Orwig (Mich.); Martin (Calif.); Kennon (Texas); Nagurski (ND).

Guards: Letbetter (Baylor); Viola (NU); Johnson (Tenn.); Hord (Duke); Thomas (Ohio St.); Slater (Army); Wooten (Colo.); Howley (W. Va.); Brackins (Ore. St.); Bloomquist (Iowa); Jennings (Okla.); Healy (HC); Ecuyer (ND); Burkholder (Minn.).

Centers: Stephenson (Ga. Tech); Reifsnyder (Navy); Dodd (Miss. St.); Del Homme (Texas); Habig (Purdue); Alderton (Md.); Donathan (Ark.).

Backs: Kowalczyk (Mich. St.); Lorino (Auburn); Herrnstein (Mich.); Stacy (Miss. St.); Bakhtiar (Va.); Fondren (Texas); Flowers (Ga. Tech); Clark (Ohio St.); McKeiver (NU); Dillard (Purdue); Bronson (Tenn.); Roberson (Corn.); Sapoch (Princ); Francis (Ore. St.); Carlton, McElhaney (Duke); Hagler (Iowa); Nesbitt (Ark.); Taylor (LSU); Kapp (Calif.); Pace (Mich.); Valli (Stan.); Rountree (Fla.); Mitchell (Ill.); Newton (Tul.); Gilmore (Penn St.); Bass (COP); Dike (TCU); Hoppe (Auburn); Dowler (Colo.); Jones (Wash.); Lewis (ND); Schleicher (Penn St.).

Top Twenty Teams

National Champion:

Oklahoma (OB)* 9-1

Possible Break-Throughs: Miami (Fla.) 7-3; Arkansas 7-3; Miss. State 6-3; USC 7-3; Syracuse 7-2; Texas 6-4; UCLA 6-4; Notre Dame 6-4; Princeton 8-1; California (RB)* 6-4; Stanford 6-4.

*Bowl Nominees: RB (Rose Bowl); SB (Sugar Bowl); CB (Cotton Bowl); OB (Orange Bowl); GB (Gator Bowl).

Twirler Sandy Worth shows her stuff at half-time high jinks in the Orange Bowl.

Midshipmen's statue of Tecumseh gets fresh war paint in time for Army game.

Stanford's marching band spurs on alma mater during clash with Golden Bears.

Francis Wallace's Back-of-the-Year, Clendon Thomas (No. 35) of Oklahoma, chews up yardage in the Sooners' annual tilt with the University of Nebraska.

End: Jimmy Phillips — Auburn

Tackle: Lou Michaels — Kentucky

Center: Charles Brueckman — Pitt

End: Richard Lasse — Syracuse

Guard: William Krisher — Oklahoma

Coach of the year: Forest Evashevski with Tackle: Alex Karras — lowa

Guard: Daniel Currie — Mich. State

Back: Clendon Thomas — Oklahoma

Back: John Crow — Texas A&M

Back: Robert Cox — Minnesota

Back: Phil King — Vanderbilt

Ace tops King: Lineman-of-the-Year Michaels nails All-America back Phil King.