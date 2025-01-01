Colleen Farrington, Miss October, 1957

Time was you could make a date with a brunette on Wednesday and, when you picked her up Saturday night, be certain a brunette would be waiting for you. These days, thanks to quickie hair-dyes, your brunette may have metamorphosed into a redhead or a boysenberry blonde. This sign of the times was dramatized for us recently when photographer Peter Basch sent us a test shot of prospective Playmate Colleen Farrington, a New York TV model. We found her a pert, well-turned brunette, and we wired Pete to go ahead by all means. When the first Playmate photos arrived, however, Colleen (having dyed her crowning glory for a TV show) was a blonde. We liked her better the other way, so she obliged by becoming a brunette again and Pete, in a puckish mood, persuaded her to try a temporary head of red too, in the interest of utter confusion. On these pages, therefore, Colleen is available in three smart decorator colors. Which do you prefer?

This photograph of cute chameleon Colleen Farrington first sold us on her as a Playmate, but her hair changed color before we picked her for your Miss October.

Playboy's playmate of the month Miss October

Colleen had become a blonde by the time we were ready to put her in a tub for this sudsy October Playmate shot.

Photographer Peter Basch completed confusion by playfully posing Colleen in bath as both brunette and redhead.