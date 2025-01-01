Latin Quarter Lovelies

Miami's latin quarter is a showcase for beautiful showgirls in the classic tradition. The Quarter's lovelies dance but little, and sing hardly at all. These showgirls simply show themselves in a most attractive manner, in a minimum of beautiful costuming, and the Quarter's customers couldn't be happier.

Hy Peskin is generally recognized as the nation's top sports photographer and was, until quite recently, a member of the staff of Sports Illustrated. It was Peskin who first successfully shot natural-light color of the action inside a darkened fight stadium and he is also the gent whose lens proved that the controversial curve ball of baseball legend really does curve.

Different curves, in another kind of darkened stadium, caught Peskin's eye in Miami and Playboy commissioned him to shoot the remarkable photographs of the Latin Quarter show on this and the next four pages.

Above: typical costume for a Latin lovely includes a pair of shoes, one hat, one muff and sequins.

Below: Peskin's photograph tastes the real flavors of the club's spicy and spectacular show.

Inset: showgirl Nadine Ducas looks on backstage as Simon McQueen

Chick James prepare for their specialty number (above).

Like its counterpart in New York the Miami Latin Quarter features top name entertainers, but girls are the real attraction.

Peskin photographs confusion in the dressing room (below) as girls undress for finale (above and right). Many, like Parisienne Nadine (center right), are imported for show.

