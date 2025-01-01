Via the may and issues of Playboy, cartoonist Shel Silverstien has whisked us to Japan (where he was asked "Is is true what they say about American women?") and Scandiavia (where he was featured vocalist of Papa Bue's Deareded Viking New Orleans Danish Jazz Band). Both of these far-flund lands were lovingly limned in on-the-spot sketches bearing the saucy Silverstein stamp.

This month, his sketch pad sparkles with his impressions of the world's largest, grandest city; venerable and venerated London, the home of a teeming eight million people, the seat of mighty kings and queens, the nucleus of a once-vast empire, the city that looked upon Augustine and william Shakespeare.

Shel's view of London is not quite so lofty as all that, but it's pretty obvious he agres wholeheartedly with Poet Laureate John Masesfield's warm word about the place: "Oh London Town's a fine town, and London sights are rare./ And London ale is right ale, and brisk's the London air." Fine, rare, right and brisk as the age-old city itself are these drawings by puckish pen.

Silverstein in London,continued

The bobby and the beard: Shel and a cop collaborate in drawing a London landscape

"...America!... Where you from?"

"Say, you fellows have really picked uo on our Ivy League styles haven't you?"

"God save the King!"

Shel makes a new friend in Trafalgar Square.

"Blimey, gov, arfter 'oppin' about Tokyo an' Scarndenyvia, hit must be a ruddy joy ter'ear English spoke again... Lor, I recalls one noight I were 'avin' a bit o' bingo in a pub in Swyden, when I spies this 'ere chaffer 'avin' a pot o' four arf at the near an' far-regular cheese she were an' up the polet'boot. I were a bit squiffy from the bubbly m'self an' I figured, ''ere's a bit o' Roger, sure as eggs is eggs,' when 'rarnd the Johnny Horner pops this rorty, gallows-faced cabbage gelder. Lor! Big as th' bloody tower, 'e were--25 stone at least--an''e were browned off proper: 'All roight, ye randy, beef-witted, hobnailer,' 'e says t'me, ''op it, afor yer gets a slosh in the gob. This 'ere's m' lawful blanket!' 'In yer 'at, 'arry,' says I. Well, sir, 'e 'its me a gooser on the bread pan an'..."

"London lodgings are inexpensive," says anything-for-a-gag Shel

"I believe I can say with assurance, sir, that Princess Margaret will not be interested in appearing as January's Playmate of the Month..."