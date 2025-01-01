Marlene Callahan, Miss November, 1957

Green of Eye, flaxen of hair and few of years is the Callahan colleen, Marlene, who resides far from the madding crowd in one of America's typical small towns. There, wholesome and healthy, aglow with vitamins and brimming with bucolic bounce, five-foot-two Marlene pursues happiness in her own unhurried way -- a set of tennis with Tom, a seat at a basketball game with Dick, an evening at the phonograph with Harry, spinning Sinatra and Stravinsky, Nat Cole and Nathan Milstein. She's even been known to imbibe one-half of an ice cream soda via the two-straw method, a fine old rustic device for getting two people together. This is all very well, but we can't help but be reminded of those lines of Thomas Gray's: "Full many a flower is born to blush unseen, And waste its sweetness on the desert air." Though Marlene is not exactly unseen or wasted, we did feel her blushes deserved a somewhat larger circle of admirers, so we asked her (as our brows bumped over the soda) if she would please be our Playmate for November. Aren't you kind of happy that we did?

Miss November Playboy's Playmate of the Month