It may be difficult to believe, but the girl pictured so personally on these pages is extremely shy. So shy, in fact, that she has been spectacularly unsuccessful at making a career for herself in the wilds of Hollywood.

These intimate photographs of Lisa preparing for bath and bed were taken by Bunny Yeager, and Bunny is a woman. Lisa will not pose for a male photographer and before Bunny discovered her waiting for a bus on a downtown Miami street corner, Lisa Winters had never posed for anyone. Bunny submitted her picture to Playboy and it would be quite accurate to state that this magazine's rather jaded editors flipped.

So did our readers. Lisa first appeared in these pages a year ago this month, splashing prettily about a Florida pool sans bathing suit, and the letters that poured in left no doubt that she was the most popular Playmate published to date. She received an immediate offer of $500 for a single TV appearance in New York, but there seemed to be some unusual strings attached to the proposition, so she turned it down. She did appear on the Tex McCrary show without pay, however, and so charmed the radio-TV personality that he invited her back for a second appearance the next day and had his associate NBC newscaster concocting poetry for her on the air. She also received movie offers from four major studios.

It may seem strange, but Lisa wasn't sure she wanted to be in motion pictures (actually, she is so sensitive, so afraid of failure and of not being liked, that she wasn't sure she would be able to do what might be expected of a movie actress), Alone with Lisa (continued from preceding page) so she declined. But this past summer, with some prodding from her family, she went to visit friends in California. There she remained in relative seclusion for several weeks till an independent talent scout spotted her. He won her confidence and on the following afternoon, took her for a routine tour of one of the major studios. Over coffee afterwards, he told her quite bluntly that he could put her in contact with the most important men in Hollywood and get her far better offers than those tendered half a year before, but if he did this for her, she would have to sleep with him. Lisa went home, cried, and withdrew still further inside herself.

Lisa Winters has a more perfectly proportioned figure than any of Hollywood's current cinema sirens; she has a face both sweet and charming: she has an engaging personality, too, but it is hidden behind a wall that insecurity and lack of self-confidence have built. So while a full half-dozen Playmates of the past have been given screen contracts and one has become a full-fledged star. Lisa remains alone and undiscovered, still living with family friends on the outskirts of Hollywood. And no one knows she is there.