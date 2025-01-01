Elizabeth Ann Roberts, Miss January, 1958

Reading and Writing and 'Rithmetic are the subjects that occupy but-ton-bright Elizabeth Ann Roberts -- a student in her teens -- even though most other girls her age are occupied with different subjects, such as Boys and Boys and Boys. Her mother, with whom she lives, feels she is too young to "get serious" about the male animal, you see, so little Liz has never had a real date, to date. Honest.

Instead, she buckles down to the above-mentioned three Rs and spends her leisure hours with girlfriends and mother (over the holidays, she and mom took a trip to Bermuda, where Elizabeth picked up a tasty tan).

Though an unrelenting chaperone, mother is no prude: she's a broadminded and charming lady who accompanied Liz to the Playboy offices and fully approved of her teenage daughter becoming the first Playmate of 1958.

At eighteen, Elizabeth Ann makes a refreshingly fresh college freshman.

Miss January Playboy's Playmate of the Month

Above, after classes, Liz waits for the school bus with her classmates

Below, her evenings are occupied with homework.