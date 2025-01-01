Playboy's Playmate Review

The most attractive task for the editors of Playboy is the selecting of Playmates every month. The next most attractive task is revisiting all twelve temptresses of the preceding annum every January. In 1957, the temptresses were tempting, indeed. They included a ballerina, an airline stewardess, a seller of lingerie, a private secretary, a blossoming Broadway actress. 1957 was the year in which David Cort, customarily a trenchant critic of American manners and mores, took a shine to the concept of the Playboy Playmate and wrote about it thus in the columns of The Nation: "Instead of being an unattainable and in that sense undesirable mannequin ... she is the girl next door or at the next desk with her clothes off and looking very well, thank you." On these pages (looking very well, thank you), the dozen delightful damozels of the past pulchritudinous year prettily await your pleasure.

A Siren in Search of an uncertain something was December's Linda Vargas, up above.

Right: in September, Jacquelyn Prescott was a Girl Friday for an ad exec and a pretty hot prospect herself.

Left: Broadway hopeful Carrie Radison was our Stage Door Playmate for June.

Above: swingin' Sally Todd appeared as our date in a picture story shot in Las Vegas, then returned in February so we could go on a Date with a Playmate.

Below: Maytime Playmate Dawn Richard rollicked with us through a sylvan glade, and proved so charming we later invited her to a well-remembered yacht party.

Above: airline stewardess Jean Jani shot us up to Cloud Nine in July.

Left: Miss November was Small Town Playmate Marlene Callahan, a five-foot-two colleen, green of eye and few of years.

Below: April's winsome Gloria Windsor was found behind the counter of a lingerie shop, tied us up in Windsor knots.

Above: sensationally configured Colleen Farrington posed in a bathtub in October and was gently joshed for dyeing her hair so often.

June Blair, above, was our Birthday Girl in January, for she posed for our camera on the 23rd anniversary of her natal day.

Below, right: Dolores Donlon was The Girl Next Door in August--next door, that is, if you happened to live adjacent to her big, two-story, eight-bedroom Beverly Hills home.

Budding ballerina Sandra Edwards extended an Invitation to the Dance as our Playmate for March.