Cheryl Kubert, Miss February, 1958

It is Really Immaterial whether Cheryl Kubert, the disarming skier you see here, is a snow bunny (beginner) or a schussboomer (terror of the slopes); whether she is given to geländeschprungen (dazzling leaps) or snowplowing (tyro tactics). All that really matters is that she makes the cutest sitzmarks we've seen on any ski slope, a talent which must surely cause kindly old Ullr, SchÜtzpatron der skifahrer (the patron saint of skiers) to look upon her with the same approval as we mere mortals. This seems an excellent opportunity to remind everyone that the correct, original Scandinavian pronunciation of "ski" is she. And what sweeter reminder could you wish for than Cheryl?

Miss February Playboy's Playmate of the Month

Miss February polishes her boots, breaks into a fetching smile as she checks her goggles for a fast downhill run.

Miss February polishes her boots, breaks into a fetching smile as she checks her goggles for a fast downhill run.