Linksmanship Illustrated

The Carefully Dressed Male appreciates the neat elegance of French cuff shirts and dons them for out-of-the-ordinary engagements, be they business or after-dark pleasure. Knowledgeably, he eschews gargantuan cuff accoutrements, adding to his collection only those of conventional size and imaginative design, expressing his individuality (and announcing his hobby) by his choices. The links around us, shown actual size, illustrate what we mean.

1 14k gold martini with emerald olive, $66

2 Striped agate link, gold filled or sterling, $12.50

3 La Bottega hourglass (takes 5 seconds) in 14k gold, $60

4 Renaissance evil eye symbol, gold plate on sterling, $11

5 Black onyx link, sterling or gold filled, $10

6 Watch works, gold plate, $8

7 Satin finish gold plated ball, $8

8 Gold plated music box (tinkles Stardust), $14

9 Calabash pipe, sterling or gold plate, $8

10 Playing card suits, sterling or gold plate, $8

11 Simulated gold twig, $7

12 Sterling or gold plated telephone dial with your number, $10

13 Gold plated spirals, $10

14 Bronzini brown or blue eye in 18k gold with platinum teardrop, $165

15 Moss agate, sterling or gold filled, $12.50

16 Herman Garfield 14k locked gears, $85

17 Italian mosaic design, $7

18 Hickok chicken wire on gunmetal oval, $3.50

19 14k stock market bear and bull (not shown), $90

20 Destino wheel of fortune, silver plate, $5

21 Cartier 18k gold batons, $125

22 Sterling silver oil well, $8

23 Garfield 14k gold pinch design, $74

24 Cartier 18k link links with sapphires, $170

25 Authentic Roman coin, antique gold finish, $8

26 Jeweled Swiss watch, gold finish, $14.95

27 Striped agate links, gold filled, $12.50

28 Hickok rhodium plate triangular shape, $3.50

29 Michaud sterling abacus with gilt counters, $25

30 Sterling 35mm camera, $8

31 Jade amulet in silver, $25

32 Pioneer gold plated Jaguar, $2.50

33 Sterling or gold plated pirate's pistol, $8

34 Michaud handengraved silver pillbox for your Miltown, $35

35 Sterling or gold plated stock broker's ticker, $8.