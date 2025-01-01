The Nude Jayne Mansfield

This February, just like last February and the February before that and the February before that, the Playboy camera visits Jayne Mansfield.

For those of you who may have come in late, we'll point out briefly that Jayne first appeared in these pages as Playmate of the Month of February 1955. She was an unknown Hollywood hopeful at the time, but before the year was up, she had been signed for an important part in the Broadway smash, Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter? (she has since starred in a film of the same name). Earl Wilson interviewed Jayne for our February 1956 issue and Hal Adams supplied some tasty photographs to complement Earl's text. A year ago, in our February 1957 issue, we entered a pictorial report on The New Jayne Mansfield — as Jayne returned triumphant to Hollywood and a long-term contract with 20th Century-Fox.

This year, our vivacious valentine graciously graces our pages in the first figure studies she has ever allowed to appear in print. Jayne has posed for some pretty pulchritude-packed pictures in the past, but till now she has skirted the au naturel. This is, in fact, the very first time that a full-fledged star has posed so revealingly. Oh, there've been other nude pictures of filmdom's most famous fillies (Playboy has published all the best of them: Monroe, Ekberg, Loren, et al.), but in every case they were taken when the girls were struggling starlets (or less) and publicized later. These photographs of the beautiful J. M. face and figure were posed especially for Playboy readers by an unusually unpretentious movie queen who wanted to say "thank you" for the helping hand to stardom.