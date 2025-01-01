Boxing 1958

I t is Always great fun to pit a current champion against the champions of the past and try to predict the outcome of the imaginary bouts. Everybody's favorite fight of fancy right now is Heavyweight Champion Floyd Patterson versus Ex-Heavyweight Champion Rocky Marciano. This ringside reverie reached truly fanciful proportions recently when a popular men's magazine published an article titled How We Would Whip Floyd Patterson, written by Rocky Marciano and his trainer, Charley Goldman. Therein, trainer Goldman put forth the notion that if Mr. Marciano chose to come out of retirement the day after tomorrow, he could successfully retrieve his title by soundly thrashing the present champ. Goldman even went into considerable detail on how this could be done. He compared the two men for "strength, speed, endurance and defense" (more objective boxing buffs may have bridled a bit at finding Patterson rated superior to Marciano in only the second category), then went into a blow-by-blow description of this "dream fight," with Marciano the winner by a KO in the sixth.

We suspect Goldman has been reading too many press notices on the unretirable Sugar Ray Robinson, who keeps coming back again, and again, and again. By way of rebuttal, we think Patterson would not only win any future match promoted with the retired Rock, it is our contention that Rocky Marciano could not have beaten Floyd Patterson on the best day he ever had.

Goldman actually dismissed Patterson in the first paragraph of his article as a great "potential" fighter, who has not yet proved himself against any strong contenders, but that objection could be raised about Marciano's entire ring career. Rocky was never defeated in a professional bout, but he fought at a time when there was simply no heavyweight competition. His toughest fight was against 40-year-old Jersey Joe Walcott, never a serious contender as a younger man, but made champion in his late thirties, because there was no one else around. Rocky beat the fat and flabby British boxer Don Cockell in a foolish fight for his second-to-last title defense. Marciano's win over Light-Heavyweight Champion Archie Moore was impressive until Patterson fought him, too, affording a comparison.

A full four years ago, when Floyd Patterson was still in his teens and fighting six-rounders, Playboy picked him as the fighter to watch and predicted that he would "challenge and beat" Rocky Marciano for the title in 1957. Unfortunately a slipped disc forced the Rock to retire in 1956, so the two men never met.

Light-Heavyweight Champion Archie Moore is the only boxer both Marciano and Patterson have fought, and therefore their bouts are the only ones that permit direct comparisons. The two matches were within a year of one another and the ageless Archie's successful title defense against Tony Anthony after the second match is answer enough to any who think that Moore had lost his steam before meeting Patterson. Moore put Marciano on the canvas early in their title bout and it took nine rounds of rough battle before the Rock was able to land the KO punch that saved his crown. When Marciano retired, Patterson met Moore for the heavyweight championship, and polished him off with an impressive TKO in the fifth, in a thoroughly one-sided go. There was never any question about Patterson having more style and speed than Marciano -- the match with Moore proved he also carried a devastating punch -- and it proved something about his durability, too: Archie hit Patterson with blows comparable to the one that put Rocky down, and they didn't phase the young champ.

Marciano was a slugger. He was strong, but he was also slow, awkward, and always an easy target. He won his bouts by pounding his opponents over and over again until they finally collapsed. This technique was satisfactory enough to keep Marciano undefeated during his professional ring career, but he never met a challenger in a class with Patterson. Floyd is a cool and clever boxer -- smart, steady, swift -- and able to carry a powerful punch direct to its target. If Floyd Patterson had met Rocky Marciano in 1957 as expected, it would have been a fine fight, with both men bloodied and both men down at least once. Patterson would have won by a knockout -- in or around the 12th.

Heavyweights

The heavyweight champion has traditionally been boxing's bellwether and as the heavyweights go, so goes the fight game. In 1958, however, the heavyweight division will go the way of one man's whimsey. The man is Patterson's manager, Cus D'Amato. His personal feud with the IBC produces matchmaking fiascoes like the Pete Rademacher bout; Rademacher's title try was his first professional fight. Until D'Amato sets his grudge aside, no logical or worthwhile contender will have a chance at Patterson's crown. Cus may take the champ to Europe for a title fight against some nondescript European champion and return to the States for a second title bout around September. He should have generated enough publicity and animosity by then to be forced into a showdown with top contender Eddie Machen.

Machen is the only man around with any chance against the champ. He is undefeated in 25 professional bouts and looked very good in his one-sided victory over Tommy "Hurricane" Jackson. After Machen, the most deserving heavyweight is Zora Folley. Although he is a harder puncher than Machen, he lacks the stamina required to stand up against a fighter like Patterson. Folley will be exploited as a contender and he may even manage to get a crack at Patterson's crown this year.

The most promising rookie is Roy Harris of Cut and Shoot, Texas. In his last three bouts he has whipped Bob Baker, Willie Pastrano and Willie Besmanoff. Roy requires more experience and will not be ready for a title try for at least another year.

With Floyd Patterson securely situated at the top, here is how the heavyweight hierarchy shapes up:

Champion: Floyd Pattersonof Brooklyn, N. Y.; age 23; 34 bouts; 33 wins; 1 loss; 0 draws; 24 knockouts.

1. Eddie Machenof Redding, Calif.; age 25; 24 bouts; 24 wins; 0 losses; 0 draws; 16 knockouts.

2. Zora Folleyof Chandler, Ariz.; age 26; 42 bouts; 39 wins; 2 losses; 1 draw; 25 knockouts.

3. Roy Harrisof Cut and Shoot, Texas; age 23; 21 bouts; 21 wins; 0 losses; 0 draws; 8 knockouts.

4. Willie Pastranoof New Orleans, La.; age 22; 54 bouts; 44 wins; 5 losses; 5 draws; 9 knockouts.

5. Mike DeJohnof Syracuse, N. Y.; age 26; 37 bouts; 34 wins; 3 losses; 0 draws; 25 knockouts.

Light-Heavyweights

Archie Moore has been at the head of the light-heavyweight division since we first began previewing the boxing scene early in 1954. The redoubtable, mustachioed veteran is a ring Methuselah of staggering years -- 41 by his own admission, but several years older by reliable testimony. Yet he proved his right to continue wearing the crown with a convincing knockout victory over upstart Tony Anthony, 20 years his junior.

Archie is being menaced by only one man at present -- his perennial adversary, Harold Johnson. Johnson has returned to the ring wars after a two-year layoff following the doped-orange scandal connected with his defeat by Julio Mederos in 1955. Still a devastating puncher, he has fought his way back to the number-one contender's position in impressive fashion. Archie beat Harold several times running a few years back, but Harold has returned to haunt him anew.

After Johnson, Yvon Durelle appears the most likely candidate as a challenger, but his style is tailor-made for Moore. He's a robust slugger, but extremely awkward, and ring-wise as only a man with 189 fights can be, Moore would beat him handily. Pompey, the Trinidad campaigner, is an erratic performer, a champ one day and a chump another. Hoepner would probably find it difficult getting used to the complicated U.S. style of boxing, and Moore seems to be at his best against foreigners. That really leaves only fifth-rated Tony Anthony, and Moore has already disposed of him. The next light-heavyweight champion is probably a little-known youngster who will come into prominence later in the year. As for now, the light-heavyweights shape up like this:

Champion: Archie Mooreof San Diego, Calif.; age 41; 189 bouts; 161 wins; 23 losses; 5 draws; 118 knockouts.

1. Harold Johnsonof Philadelphia, Pa.; age 29; 64 bouts; 56 wins; 8 losses; 0 draws; 25 knockouts.

2. Yvon Durelleof Canada; age 28; 63 bouts; 46 wins; 15 losses; 2 draws; 23 knockouts.

3. Yolande Pompeyof Trinidad, B.W.I.; age 28; 40 bouts; 33 wins; 4 losses; 3 draws; 24 knockouts.

4. Willie Hoepnerof Germany; age 28; 57 bouts; 46 wins; 8 losses; 3 draws; 33 knockouts.

5. Tony Anthonyof New York, N. Y.; age 22; 36 bouts; 30 wins; 5 losses; 1 draw; 23 knockouts.

Middleweights

Because of two great fighters, Sugar Ray Robinson and champion Carmen Basilio, the middleweight class took the play completely away from the heavyweights this past year. The meeting of these two remarkable ringmen last summer was certainly the high point of 1957. In defeating Sugar Ray, Basilio not only gained considerable prestige, he is now charged with the confidence so necessary to beat Robinson a second time. His determination and driving energy should again overwhelm Robinson in their title rematch. Following his defeat, Sugar Ray will probably announce his retirement, but we suspect that financial pressures will probably bring him back still another time and that he will figure in more money fights in the future.

Basilio's second title defense in 1958 will be against either Gene Fullmer or Joey Giardello. Both are rugged fighters, capable of putting on a very good show, but we don't think either will be able to dethrone Carmen. "Spider" Webb should seriously threaten Basilio in the spring of 1959. The top middleweights look like this:

Champion: Carmen Basilioof Syracuse, N. Y.; age 30; 70 bouts; 52 wins; 12 losses; 6 draws; 24 knockouts.

1. Sugar Ray Robinsonof New York, N. Y.; age 37; 148 bouts; 140 wins; 6 losses; 2 draws; 91 knockouts.

2. Gene Fullmerof West Jordan, Utah; age 26; 47 bouts; 43 wins; 4 losses; 0 draws; 20 knockouts.

3. Joey Giardelloof Philadelphia, Pa.; age 27; 91 bouts; 73 wins; 13 losses; 5 draws; 25 knockouts.

4. Charley Humezof France; age 30; 98 bouts; 90 wins; 7 losses; 1 draw; 46 knockouts.

5. Ellsworth "Spider" Webbof Chicago, Ill.; age 26; 27 bouts; 25 wins; 2 losses; 0 draws; 13 knockouts.

Welterweights

For the second time in less than a decade, the welterweight division has been thrown into a round-robin tournament to produce a champion. In 1951, Sugar Ray Robinson abdicated his welter title in order to become middleweight champion. Title aspirant Johnny Bratton fought and defeated Charley Fusari and claimed the crown. His claim was disputed by Kid Gavilan and to settle the matter, the Kid met the Brat and thoroughly trounced him to become undisputed welterweight champion.

History is now repeating itself. When Carmen Basilio won the middleweight championship last summer, he gave up his welterweight title. A match was arranged between Virgil Akins and Tony DeMarco which the Massachusetts State Athletic Commission billed as a welterweight championship bout. Akins won by a knockout, but the National Boxing Association refused to recognize him as the official title-holder. A World Championship Committee was organized and (concluded on page 34) Boxing 1958(continued from page 26) they announced that Akins, along with George Barnes, Isaac Logart, Vince Martinez, Gaspar Ortega and Gil Turner, will have to participate in an elimination tournament to determine the new champion.

The committee may have been a little short-sighted in overlooking Charley "Tombstone" Smith. This plucky contender has racked up 27 wins against four losses and should become an important figure among the welterweights later this year, probably challenging the new champion to his first title defense.

Our choice to win the title and emerge as Carmen Basilio's successor is Isaac Logart of Cuba. Our list of top contenders coincides with the World Championship Committee's, except for George Barnes, the British welter champ from Australia. He is an unspectacular fighter and made a poor showing in 1957.

1. Isaac Logartof Cuba; age 24; 64 bouts; 52 wins; 7 losses; 5 draws; 19 knockouts.

2. Virgil Akinsof St. Louis, Mo.; age 29; 63 bouts; 45 wins; 17 losses; 1 draw; 25 knockouts.

3. Vince Martinezof Paterson, N. J.; age 28; 63 bouts; 58 wins; 5 losses; 0 draws; 30 knockouts.

4. Gil Turnerof Philadelphia, Pa.; age 27; 71 bouts; 55 wins; 15 losses; 1 draw; 35 knockouts.

5. Tony DeMarcoof Boston, Mass.; age 25; 65 bouts; 54 wins; 10 losses; 1 draw; 31 knockouts.

Lightweights

Joe Brown of New Orleans, who has held the lightweight title for a little over a year and defended it twice in that time, chooses his opponents with a great deal of care: he picks the weak ones. Brown has carefully avoided meeting southpaw Kenny Lane, generally conceded to be the most formidable of the challengers in the lightweight division. It is doubtful that Brown will be successful in avoiding Lane too much longer, however, and when they meet the title will change hands. If Brown manages to side-step a showdown with Lane this year, he could probably hold onto his title. Duilio Loi limits his fighting to Europe and it is unlikely that Brown would go out of his way to invite the Italian over here for a crack at the championship. Because Brown must fight someone, if he is able to avoid Lane, he will probably take on Dupas, who is a comparatively light puncher. Hard-hitting, fourth-ranking Palo Rosi is a man to tab for the future. Here is how the lightweights line up:

Champion: Joe Brownof New Orleans, La.; age 31; 90 bouts; 67 wins; 14 losses; 9 draws; 29 knockouts.

1. Kenny Laneof Muskegon, Mich.; age 25; 55 bouts; 50 wins; 5 losses; 0 draws; 9 knockouts.

2. Duilio Loiof Italy; age 28; 84 bouts; 79 wins; 1 loss; 4 draws; 16 knockouts.

3. Ralph Dupasof New Orleans, La.; age 22; 82 bouts; 62 wins; 8 losses; 6 draws; 13 knockouts.

4. Palo Rosiof New York, N. Y.; age 29; 32 bouts; 27 wins; 4 losses; 1 draw; 11 knockouts.

5. Willie Toweelof South Africa; age 23; 37 bouts; 34 wins; 1 loss; 2 draws; 21 knockouts.

Featherweights

This division has definitely declined since the exciting Willie Pep-Sandy Saddler era. It may perk up somewhat under the rule of the new champion, Hogan "Kid" Bassey of Nigeria. Bassey is the first world's champ to come out of that country and he's a scrapper. A buzz-saw sort of boxer, he upset Miguel Berrios of Puerto Rico and Cherif Hamia of France to win the featherweight title tourney staged by the IBC in 1957. A rematch with Hamia is possible, but this title bout would probably be staged outside the U.S. An enterprising promoter could stir up excitement in a Bassey-Chestnut or Bassey-Moore title go here. Both Chestnut and Moore rate as worthy opponents; Elorde and Jorgensen are also good boxers, to complete our list of challengers. The line-up looks like this:

Champion: Hogan "Kid" Basseyof Nigeria; age 25; 60 bouts; 49 wins; 10 losses; 1 draw; 17 knockouts.

1. Cherif Hamiaof France; age 26; 35 bouts; 31 wins; 2 losses; 2 draws; 13 knockouts.

2. Ike Chestnutof New York, N. Y.; age 27; 41 bouts; 28 wins; 10 losses; 3 draws; 4 knockouts.

3. Davey Mooreof Springfield, Ohio; age 24; 33 bouts; 27 wins; 5 losses; 1 draw; 12 knockouts.

4. Flash Elordeof the Phillipines; age 22; 52 bouts; 37 wins; 13 losses; 2 draws; 15 knockouts.

5. Paul Jorgensenof Port Arthur, Texas; age 22; 67 bouts; 59 wins; 5 losses; 3 draws; 22 knockouts.

Bantam and Flyweights

The Alphonse Halimi-Raul Macias bantam championship match held in Los Angeles in November aroused considerable interest in the 118-pound class. It was a spirited battle and Halimi, a young Algerian-born Parisian, whipped the Mexican gamecock to win universal recognition as champion of the division. But Halimi will likely do most of his future fighting in Europe and Asia, since that's where the top bantams live. The champion of the flea-sized flyweights (112 pounds and under) is Argentinian Pascual Perez and he probably ranks, pound for pound, as one of the best fist-fighters in the world today. He has won 41 of his 42 professional fights (one draw) and scored 32 knockouts, a truly impressive record, as a knockout for a flyweight is an unusual feat. Perez draws big crowds wherever he fights in South America, Europe or Asia, but he is unknown in this country where flyweights are conspicuously absent.